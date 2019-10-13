Los Angeles Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Was Supplied Opiates By Team – Report

Click here to read the full article.

The late Tyler Skaggs, who choked to death on his own vomit in July after ingesting opiates, was given the drugs by a team employee of the Los Angeles Angels, according to an ESPN report.

Skaggs died in July in a Texas hotel room at age 27. An autopsy found fentanyl, oxycodone and alcohol in his body, and the death is currently being probed by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Major League Baseball, the police and the team.

More from Deadline

Angels public relations rep Eric Kay told probers he gave Skaggs oxycodone and abused the drug with him for years, according to ESPN. He also said two team officials were told about the player’s drug use before his death.

Five additional Angels players used opiates while on the team, Kay told Kay told DEA agents. All MLB players are randomly tested for drugs by Major League Baseball during the season, and at the start of spring training. They face suspension and substantial fines if caught using prohibited substances.

Kay’s attorney, Michael Molfetta, confirmed the details. DEA agents recorded the statements in separate meetings in Dallas and Los Angeles in late September, according to ESPN’s Outside the Lines program.

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.