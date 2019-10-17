Los Angeles Angels Players Questioned In Tyler Skaggs Opioid Investigation

Click here to read the full article.

The ongoing investigation into the drug-related death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs has seen a number of his former teammates questioned.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the players were questioned last month by the Drug Enforcement Administration. They were asked about opiate abuse on the team and during its travel. They also asked questions about how Skaggs obtained the fentanyl and oxycodone that played a role in his death on July 1, when he choked on his own vomit in a Dallas hotel room.

An Angels employee, team communications director Eric Kay, has said he gave opioids to Skaggs. He also said the team was aware of his actions.

The four Angels players questioned include Andrew Heaney, Trevor Cahill, Noe Ramirez and Matt Harvey, the latter no longer with the team. The players interviewed are not suspected of drug use, sources told the Times.

Kay is on paid leave from the Angels to seek treatment for his own opioid addiction. He issued a statement through his attorney. “I felt and continue to feel that it is time for everyone to stand up and take responsibility for their respective roles in this,” the statement read. “Nothing anyone does will ever provide closure for the Skaggs family. I can’t, the Angels can’t, and the courts can’t, regardless of what happens there. But at least I can help them “know” instead of “wonder.” My hope is that there is some peace in that for them.”

ESPN’s ‘Outside the Lines’ said five other Angels were opioid users. Their identities have not been revealed.

The Angels have denied knowledge of the drug use and exchange. They said they will continue to cooperate with investigations by the DEA, Major League Baseball and Texas police.

