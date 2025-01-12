Los Angeles area back under Fire Weather Warning as strong Santa Ana winds return

LOS ANGELES – Thousands of firefighters working to contain and extinguish a series of devastating and deadly wildfires in the Los Angeles area took advantage of a welcome break from the dangerous Santa Ana winds at the start of the weekend, but the break was brief as strong winds return through Sunday morning and again beginning late Monday.

Fire Weather Warnings are back in effect across Southern California, including portions of Los Angeles, Ventura, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties through at least Wednesday.

How To Watch Fox Weather

This graphic shows the Fire Weather Watches and Warnings in Southern California.

The National Weather Service office in Los Angeles said periods of winds gusting 30-50 mph are expected, with gusts from 50-75 mph for wind-prone mountains and foothills through at least Tuesday. The strongest winds are likely through Sunday morning and again from late Monday into Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It will be very dry through the period with daytime humidities largely between 10 and 20 percent with minimal improvement at night," the NWS said. "The very dry vegetation combined with the prolonged extreme fire weather conditions will support rapid spread and erratic behavior of any new or existing fires."

This graphic shows the wind alerts in effect in Southern California.

Of even greater concern will be the area around the Eaton Fire, where wind gusts from the northeast may exceed 60 mph Sunday morning, which could push the flames back toward populated areas. Winds around the Kenneth and Hurst fires may also approach 50 mph.

These strong gusts will last through Sunday morning and then taper off into the afternoon, offering another brief break.

Now, meteorologists are keeping a wary eye on the forecast for the middle of this week.

"The overall pattern looks something similar to what we saw earlier this week," FOX Weather Meteorologist Ian Oliver said. "High pressure up across portions of the Intermountain West. You get the northeast wind channel and down through some of those mountain passes, descending, compressing, warming and drying out as it approaches the coastline."

ADVERTISEMENT

The drying aspect will once again drop relative humidity levels into the teens or single-digit percentages. Computer forecast models predict a relative humidity of just 8% in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon.

This graphic shows the relative humidity forecast on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025.

Meanwhile, wind gusts will near or exceed damaging levels in the Santa Ana wind-prone areas, especially in the mountains and passes around the Los Angeles area.

This graphic shows the wind gust forecast in Southern California on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025.

"There is great concern that fire weather conditions could become exacerbated given the antecedent conditions, little rain across the area since the spring of 2024, and another offshore wind event on top of all of what we have seen, so far," NWS Los Angeles forecasters wrote. "Residents are urged to stay tuned to the latest information and remain vigilant in steps to protect your life and property."

This graphic shows the fire weather forecast in Southern California.

That bout of wind is forecast to wane on Wednesday. But how does Southern California get out of this dangerously dry and windy pattern?

ADVERTISEMENT

"The big issue and what would fix all of this is some rain," Oliver said.

However, the FOX Forecast Center said it doesn't expect rain in the area for at least the next seven days.





Original article source: Los Angeles area back under Fire Weather Warning as strong Santa Ana winds return