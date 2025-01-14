Los Angeles braces for dangerously-high winds as fires continue to burn
Fire crews in the Los Angeles area are still battling two large blazes and two smaller ones as they brace for more possible destruction
The biggest, the Palisades Fire, has burned more than 23,000 acres and is 14% contained - the percentage of the fire's perimeter that firefighters have under control
Forecasters are warning of dangerously-high winds with gusts of up to 70mph which could spark new fires, with red flag weather warnings beginning at 04:00 local time on Tuesday (12:00 GMT)
LA Mayor Karen Bass says winds are predicted to be "close to hurricane force level" and "urgent preparations" are being made
At least 24 people have died in the fires and 23 others are missing in the Eaton and Palisades fire zones, while more than 90,000 are under evacuation orders
