Los Angeles braces for dangerously-high winds as fires continue to burn

CBC

The Great Lakes region has long been heralded for its commercial fishing industry and large hauls. That wasn't always the case, thanks to a mysterious invasive species that began popping up across the basin more than 100 years ago: the sea lamprey. It came to the Great Lakes from the Atlantic Ocean and began rearing its literally ugly head by attacking various freshwater fish populations.One of the first recorded sightings was by a group of youngsters near a popular swimming hole close to Rogers