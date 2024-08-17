Los Angeles could restrict tour buses near Marilyn Monroe home

Los Angeles is exploring whether to restrict tour buses near Marilyn Monroe's Brentwood home, which has been declared a historic cultural monument by the city. (Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images, left; Anne Cusack / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, right)

Los Angeles is exploring whether to clamp down on tour buses driving near a home once owned by Marilyn Monroe, under a proposal backed Friday by the City Council.

The Brentwood home was designated by the city as a historic monument in June, a move that helps protect the residence from demolition, after its new owners began preparing to tear the house down.

Monroe bought the home for $75,000 in 1962 and died there of an apparent overdose six months later. Councilmember Traci Park, who represents the area where the home is located, argued that demolishing the home "would be a devastating blow for historic preservation."

The owners sued the city over the push to make the house a landmark, asserting that it had undergone major alterations since Monroe died. "There is not a single piece of the house that includes any physical evidence that Ms. Monroe ever spent a day at the house," the lawsuit said.

In June, a judge turned down the owners' push for a preliminary injunction to halt the historic designation process. The council voted soon after to recognize the home as a monument.

Amid the debate over the Brentwood house, neighbors had complained that a flock of tourists and fans were bringing unwanted traffic to the area.

Park proposed that the L.A. Department of Transportation assess whether to restrict tour bus operations on two stretches near the historic home, one on 5th Helena Drive, the other on Carmelina Avenue.

The City Council voted 13-0 on Friday to move forward with that evaluation, a step that could ultimately lead to barring tour buses during particular hours or all times.

Times staff writer Jack Flemming contributed to this report.

Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.