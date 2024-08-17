Los Angeles could restrict tour buses near Marilyn Monroe home

Emily Alpert Reyes
·2 min read
Marilyn Monroe's Brentwood home
Los Angeles is exploring whether to restrict tour buses near Marilyn Monroe's Brentwood home, which has been declared a historic cultural monument by the city. (Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images, left; Anne Cusack / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, right)

Los Angeles is exploring whether to clamp down on tour buses driving near a home once owned by Marilyn Monroe, under a proposal backed Friday by the City Council.

The Brentwood home was designated by the city as a historic monument in June, a move that helps protect the residence from demolition, after its new owners began preparing to tear the house down.

Monroe bought the home for $75,000 in 1962 and died there of an apparent overdose six months later. Councilmember Traci Park, who represents the area where the home is located, argued that demolishing the home "would be a devastating blow for historic preservation."

The owners sued the city over the push to make the house a landmark, asserting that it had undergone major alterations since Monroe died. "There is not a single piece of the house that includes any physical evidence that Ms. Monroe ever spent a day at the house," the lawsuit said.

In June, a judge turned down the owners' push for a preliminary injunction to halt the historic designation process. The council voted soon after to recognize the home as a monument.

Amid the debate over the Brentwood house, neighbors had complained that a flock of tourists and fans were bringing unwanted traffic to the area.

Park proposed that the L.A. Department of Transportation assess whether to restrict tour bus operations on two stretches near the historic home, one on 5th Helena Drive, the other on Carmelina Avenue.

The City Council voted 13-0 on Friday to move forward with that evaluation, a step that could ultimately lead to barring tour buses during particular hours or all times.

Times staff writer Jack Flemming contributed to this report.

Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • GOP's Comer launches investigation into Walz's 'engagement' with China

    The probe into Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate is a sign of what the House Republican majority will focus its attention on regarding the new Democratic presidential ticket in the months leading up to Election Day. Walz was a former public school teacher and served in the Army National Guard before being elected to Congress in 2005 and later becoming Minnesota's governor. Comer, in his announcement on Friday, cited recent articles from the New York Post and Newsweek examining ties between Walz and China -- including comments he made about visiting the nation 30 times, some of which were teaching trips, and a 2016 interview where he said he didn't "fall into the category that China necessarily needs to be an adversarial relationship."

  • Injured B.C. bear put down after being fed watermelon: RCMP

    COQUITLAM, B.C. — RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C., say an injured bear had to be put down after officers discovered that residents had been feeding it.

  • Biden, Harris greeted by chants of 'Thank you, Joe' at 1st joint event since he exited race

    President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris held their first joint event since Biden exited the 2024 race and endorsed her to take his place atop the Democratic ticket. "We know it is not just about health care, it is about your dignity," Biden said of the policy.

  • Ontario education minister Todd Smith resigns for private sector job

    TORONTO — Ontario Education Minister Todd Smith resigned his seat and from cabinet Friday to accept a job in the private sector less than three months after being given the education portfolio, prompting Premier Doug Ford to shuffle his cabinet.

  • 'Kill him!': Video shows disturbing attack on deputy, fatal shooting in Riverside

    New video shows a dramatic fight between a Riverside County sheriff's deputy and a man and woman before the deputy fatally shoots the woman.

  • Supreme Court blocks Biden's new antidiscrimination rules for transgender students in red states

    The Supreme Court refuses to put Biden administration's transgender school rules into effect nationwide.

  • A woman who left a newborn in a box on the side of the road won't be charged

    ELK RIVER, Minn. (AP) — A woman who left her newborn baby in a box on the side of a Minnesota road 35 years ago won't be charged, authorities said.

  • Rep. Jared Golden Of Maine Hits Republican Challenger Over Abortion Votes

    State Rep. Austin Theriault voted against several key abortion rights measures and avoided casting a vote on others.

  • 3 of the biggest policies in Kamala Harris's economic platform

    Vice President Kamala Harris has unveiled her economic plan, which includes key issues to tackle in her first 100 days in office. Yahoo Finance Washington Correspondant Ben Werschkul joins Morning Brief to lay three of the biggest positions in Harris's platform. July's Consumer Price Index (CPI) highlighted how shelter costs continue to be rocked by sticky inflation. Harris seeks to address the strained housing market by building three million new housing units over the four years of her administration. The campaign is calling for the first-ever tax incentive for building starter homes, as well as a $25,000 tax credit toward down payments for first-time buyers. The increased cost of food prices has also strained Americans' wallets, and Harris is looking to unveil a federal ban on food price gouging. The administration would establish new rules making it illegal for food companies to raise prices beyond a certain level. Finally, the Harris administration will focus on driving down the cost of prescription drugs. While the Biden administration has worked to lower prices for seniors, Kamala Harris is focused on lowering the price on a broader scale, and will focus specifically on drugs like insulin. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief. This post was written by Melanie Riehl

  • Croatia to reintroduce compulsory military draft as regional tensions soar

    ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia will reintroduce a two-month compulsory military service starting January 1 next year, the country's Defense Minister Ivan Anusic announced late Thursday.

  • Lina Khan Fights For Workers' 'Liberty' Amid Attacks From Democratic Donors

    As Kamala Harris considers the FTC chair's fate, Khan's effort to ban noncompete agreements highlights how anti-monopoly policy affects ordinary people.

  • Sasse responds to report on university expenses: ‘Not true’

    Former University of Florida President Ben Sasse responded to reports that he inappropriately spent the university’s funds during his brief stint in leadership. “Now, it is true that there was substantial funding for a number of important new initiatives. I am very happy to defend each and every one of these initiatives,” Sasse wrote Friday…

  • Longtime state Rep. Mike Sturla won't seek reelection

    Longtime state Rep. Mike Sturla announced he won't run for reelection. The lawmaker from Lancaster County said he will retire from the Pennsylvania House at the end of his term. Sturla has represented the 96th District — which includes parts of Lancaster city and Manheim Township, along with East Petersburg — since 1990.

  • Family agrees to settle lawsuit against officer whose police dog killed an Alabama man

    MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The family of a man killed by a police dog in Montgomery, Alabama, has agreed to settle its federal lawsuit against the police officer who handled the animal, but their lawyers said Friday that they plan to appeal a ruling that cleared the city of responsibility.

  • New Jersey governor's former chief of staff to replace Menendez, but only until November election

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday tapped his former chief of staff to temporarily replace convicted U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and said he will appoint whoever wins the post in November as soon as election results are certified.

  • Victoria mayor denies involvement in firefighter's suspension

    The mayor of Victoria, B.C., says she was not involved in the one-day suspension without pay of a firefighter over a letter to the premier outlining his concerns about a new homeless drop-in centre in his neighbourhood and the city's response to the homeless crisis. At a news conference Friday morning, the mayor spoke out against the allegations."I had nothing to do with any decisions made by the fire department, either operationally or with regard to personnel," said Mayor Marianne Alto. "Nor w

  • A 120-foot former US Navy vessel is abandoned on the SC coast. Here’s what’s being done about it

    A 120-foot former U.S. Navy vessel has been abandoned on the South Carolina coast. Here’s what’s being done about it.

  • Why critics want an EU response to Bulgaria’s law banning LGBTQ+ 'propaganda' in schools

    The EU executive has previously taken legal action and withdrawn funds from Hungary for a similar law.

  • The drugmaker that hopes to legalize MDMA is cutting 75% of its staff after the FDA rejected the drug

    Lykos will cut 75% of its staff, or about 100 employees, and the remaining team will focus on working with the FDA, the company said.

  • The threat of climate change demands something more than thoughts, prayers and excuses

    As another Canadian summer brings another round of natural disasters — wildfires in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Newfoundland, flooding in Toronto, Quebec and Nova Scotia — there is a risk of the political responses to these calamities becoming rote.Thoughts and prayers are offered. An official response is mounted. Support for reconstruction is promised. And then the political discussion moves on."The political pressure will disappear as soon as the fires do," political strategist and