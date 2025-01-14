Los Angeles firefighters brace for return of extreme winds

By Chad Terhune and Jorge Garcia

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Los Angeles firefighters on Tuesday braced for the return of dry, intense winds that could recharge two monstrous wildfires that have already killed at least 24 people, leveled entire neighborhoods and scorched an area the size of Washington, D.C.

Much of Los Angeles and Ventura County could experience gusts of 50 to 70 mph from early Tuesday through Wednesday as dangerous Santa Ana winds picked up after relative calm since late last week, according to the National Weather Service.

The red flag warning, which the weather service designated as a rare "particularly dangerous situation," raised fears that new fires could ignite and existing blazes could reenergize.

"This setup is about as bad as it gets," Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley told local residents. "We are not in the clear."

In anticipation of the winds, more than 8,500 firefighters attacked the two biggest existing wildfires from the air and on the ground, aiming to prevent them from spreading overnight.

State authorities on Monday pre-positioned firefighting crews in Los Angeles and other Southern California counties that were under elevated fire danger.

The Palisades and Eaton fires erupted on the city's western and eastern flanks during last week's intense winds but crews made progress in controlling them since the weekend.

At least 24 people have died, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, but the death toll will likely rise, officials said, as crews carry out house-to-house searches in burnt-out neighborhoods.

"We thank God we're safe, but we don't know what's next," said Altadena resident John Adolph, 48, a video producer who, along with his wife and two children, have been staying with friends since they lost their home in the Eaton fire a week ago.

Adolph went back to try to see what else he could salvage, but could not get close to where the house once stood.

"There were burning grocery stores, gas stations, exploding cars that went pop with glass flying, not like in the movies. Walls of flames two stories tall, tornadoes of flame. I was stupid with a side of crazy to try," he said.

APOCALYPTIC LANDSCAPE

Highlighting the risks of the fresh bout of high winds, a small but fast-moving fire erupted overnight in scrubland in the bed of the Santa Clara River in Ventura County, northwest of Los Angeles. The fire was fully contained early on Tuesday, Cal Fire said.

The wildfires have destroyed or damaged more than 12,000 structures, turning entire neighborhoods into smoldering ash and piles of rubble and leaving an apocalyptic landscape.

As of Monday, more than 92,000 people in Los Angeles County were under evacuation orders - down from more than 150,000 - while a further 89,000 faced evacuation warnings.

The Palisades Fire, which wiped out upscale communities on the western flank of Los Angeles, has burned 23,713 acres (96 square km) and was 14% contained.

The Eaton Fire in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains east of the city consumed another 14,117 acres (57 sq km) and was 33% contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) reported.

A third fire, the Hurst, spanning 799 acres (3.2 sq km) was 95% contained, while three other fires in the county have been fully brought under control in recent days.

DEATH AND ARRESTS

Deputies were finding human remains every day in burned-out parts of Altadena, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

"It is a very grim task," Luna said, adding that he expects the confirmed death toll to rise in the days ahead.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has said that the firestorm could rank as the most devastating natural disaster in U.S. history. It is already the costliest wildfire in terms of insured losses.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said on Monday that 10 people had been arrested in connection with the fires. Nine were arrested for residential burglaries of fire-stricken areas. One other person was arrested for arson after allegedly attempting to set a tree on fire in the city of Azusa, about 20 miles (32 km) northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was sued on Monday on claims it failed to properly manage water supplies critical to fighting the deadly Palisades Fire, a court filing showed. Residents who sued alleged that the department should have maintained water in a nearby reservoir, which was dry at the time the fire first erupted last Tuesday.

AID AND POLITICS

"Our hearts ache for the 24 innocent souls we have lost in the wildfires across Los Angeles," said U.S. President Joe Biden, who announced additional disaster aid for California.

But top Republicans in the U.S. Congress are considering imposing conditions on disaster aid, accusing the state's Democratic leadership of mismanaging water resources and forests.

Newsom and other top Democrats in the state have come under withering criticism for their handling of the fires.

President-elect Donald Trump plans to visit the disaster zone after he is inaugurated next week, a source familiar with the matter said.

With thousands of homeowners facing costly rebuilding, large commercial banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, have announced plans to ease mortgage repayment conditions for those affected. Insurers are looking at historic losses.

(Reporting by Chad Terhune, Jorge Garcia, Sandra Stojanovic, Alan Devall, Jackie Luna, Matt McKnight, Carlos Barria, Mike Blake, Shannon Stapleton, Mario Anzuoni, David Ryder, Daniel Cole and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Rich McKay, Jonathan Allen, Brendan O'Brien, Susan Heavey, Manya Saini and Noor Zainab Hussain; Writing by Daniel Trotta, Joseph Ax and Brad Brooks; Editing by Frank McGurty, Bernadette Baum and Mark Porter)