Los Angeles fires bring new risks to weary residents as crews make progress: Live updates

PASADENA, Calif. — Firefighters are still battling two monstrous wildfires that have burned for over a week as weary residents across Los Angeles County stayed alert for another round of Santa Ana winds on Wednesday.

Though winds were weaker than predicted on Tuesday, firefighting crews made progress containing the deadly blazes as they awaited the return of dangerous winds that could fuel new fires. The National Weather Service issued a new "particularly dangerous situation" red flag warning for Los Angeles and Ventura counties that is expected to last through Wednesday afternoon.

"We are not out of the woods yet. Please stay on guard for a fast-moving fire," the weather service's Los Angeles office warned.

Winds were forecast to peak overnight with gusts in the mountains reaching between 50 to 70 mph, according to the weather service. Coastal and valley areas were expected to see winds up to 50 mph.

While the number of people under evacuation mandates has decreased in recent days, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna has warned that the situation "is still very dangerous." As of Tuesday, some 88,000 residents in the county remained under mandatory evacuation orders while authorities urged another 84,800 residents under evacuation warnings to be prepared to leave their homes.

Los Angeles fire update: Some gains made

The Palisades Fire has consumed 23,713 acres and is 18% contained, according to Cal Fire. The agency said the Eaton Fire containment percentage was 35%. Over 22 square miles have burned. The Auto Fire, which began Monday evening in Ventura County, has burned 61 acres and is 47% contained, according to Cal Fire and the Ventura County Fire Department. Forward progress on the fire was stopped and the blaze remained "static in its original footprint," the department said Tuesday evening.

What schools are open in Los Angeles?

While most schools in the Los Angeles area continued to welcome students back into their classrooms on Wednesday, some remained closed as the return of strong winds threatened to stoke the burning wildfires. The Los Angeles Unified School District, the second largest school district in the nation, reopened most of its schools on Monday and has since announced it may start to resume activities such as recess, outdoor PE classes and athletics this week.

Not all schools have reopened since the fires began last week. The Pasadena Unified School District, which serves some 14,000 students, is not set to resume classes until at least next Monday.

Undergraduate and graduate classes at the University of California, Los Angeles, will remain online through Friday.

LA fires damaged at least 12 schools. Here's what we know.

Anguished families struggle to retrieve pets

The wildfires gave triggered a massive pet-rescue effort, and Krissy Simmel is among the unofficial volunteers on the frontlines of the effort.

Erik Morentin, a 35-year-old non-profit consultant, drove to Pacific Palisades last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday trying to rescue cats belonging to his aging mother-in-law and her roomate. They apparently forgot the cats when they evacuated. Morentin told USA TODAY he was turned away each day while being told residents could enter only to retrieve medication, not pets. On Friday, Morentin said, he was ready to give up.

That's when Simmel stepped in, convincing security to allow her to bring Morentin to the home. It was intact and the cats were alive, Morentin said.

“I ran back to Sunset (Boulevard) and Krissy met me up in her Jeep, and it was just completely overwhelming,’’ he said. “I just said, ‘Thank you so much. You just saved these cats' lives.’ ” Read more here.

− Josh Peter

Spiders, fish and oysters saved: These pet rescuers are capturing hearts amid the LA fires

Authorities search for missing people

At least 25 people have been killed in the wildfires, according to an update from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. The medical examiner initially reported an additional death from the Eaton Fire on Tuesday that was later determined to be non-human remains.

By Tuesday night, the county medical examiner attributed another death to the Palisades Fire. In total, the Eaton Fire has killed at least 16 people while the Palisades Fire has left at least nine others dead.

Search and rescue operations remained ongoing as local authorities continued going door-to-door to find missing victims. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Tuesday that 24 people were still missing in areas hit by the Palisades and Eaton fires.

Families mourn LA fire victims: An avid surfer. A father and son. Beloved matriarchs.

'If we leave, we can’t come back': Residents face 24-hour curfew

Partners Robert Bullock and David Anderson stayed in their historic home just outside Pasadena as the Eaton Fire flared up last week.

Though their home was inside the mandatory evacuation zone, they said they felt like they needed to make an effort to save their home from burning embers that landed in their yard and on their roof.

"If we were a house in the middle of the forest and the forest was burning, then I could see abandoning it, but I couldn’t see it otherwise," Bullock said.

More than a week since the Eaton Fire started, Bullock and Anderson remain in their home. But now, they cannot leave their block because police have instituted a 24-hour curfew. They have no power and heat their home with a gas fireplace. They say many of their neighbors cannot return because of the curfew.

“We’re here until further notice,” Anderson said. “Because if we leave, we can’t come back.”

Multiple roadblocks have been set up on the streets around their home. Police cars sat at many intersections to enforce the curfew. On a nearby road, armed National Guard personnel only allowed authorized vehicles through.

— Sam Morgen and Jay Calderon, The Desert Sun

Contributing: USA TODAY Network; Reuters

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LA fires live updates: Dangerous winds again pose major threat