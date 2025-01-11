Los Angeles fires: the damage in maps, video and images

Wildfires continue to ravage parts of Los Angeles, California, with at least 11 people dead, thousands of homes, businesses, schools and churches leveled and more than 150,000 people still under evacuation orders. The Palisades fire – which continues to burn – already ranks as one of the most destructive in the city’s history. The second largest blaze, the Eaton fire, to the east, has destroyed homes and lives in and around Altadena, which neighbors Pasadena, home of the Rose Bowl. Meanwhile, smaller fires rage on but are more contained.

Evacuation orders

Altadena

In Altadena, there have been several deaths. One of those was Rodney Nickerson, 82, who had lived in his home for nearly six decades, his daughter, Kimiko Nickerson, told KCAL, Los Angeles’ CBS affiliate, on Thursday. Another confirmed victim was 66-year-old Victor Shaw, whose sister told KTLA that she found her brother’s body outside his home – which had been in their family for 55 years – with a garden hose in hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire has consumed nearly 14,000 acres and 5,000 structures since it started Tuesday night. At just 3% containment, it remains largely out of firefighter control.

The California governor, Gavin Newsom, has described the scene as “just complete and utter devastation”.

“I’ve been at a lot of these fires – a lot – going back to Paradise,” Newsom said, referring to the 2018 Camp fire that killed more than 80 people. “This approximates Paradise. It’s not numeric. It’s just a feeling, sense of loss, place, belonging.”

Pacific Palisades

The Pacific Palisades, known for pristine views of the Pacific Ocean and the homes of affluent and celebrity residents, has been one of the neighborhoods hardest hit by the Palisades fire. The blaze exploded on Tuesday due to high winds that prevented firefighters from launching desperately needed aerial assaults on the blaze.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 20,000 acres burned and more than 5,000 structures have been destroyed. The actors Billy Crystal, Eugene Levy and John Goodman are among the many who have lost their houses.

“You start thinking about all the memories in different parts of the house and whatnot,” Milo Ventimiglia, 47, star of the NBC show This Is US, told CBS. “And then you see your neighbors’ houses and everything kind of around and your heart just breaks.”

Malibu

The world-famous Malibu coastline, too, has been decimated by the fires. Barbara Bruderlin, the head of the Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce, described the impact of the infernos as “total devastation and loss”. “There are areas where everything is gone, there isn’t even a stick of wood left, it’s just dirt,” Bruderlin said.

Residents there are under evacuation orders from the Palisades fire in the hills to the north. Famous restaurants such as Moonshadows and Gladstones have been incinerated.