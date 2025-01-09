LA fires: Paris Hilton and Billy Crystal's homes burn down as more celebrities evacuated

Hollywood celebrities are among thousands of people who have been evacuated in Los Angeles, some fleeing homes now burned to the ground.

Paris Hilton and actor Billy Crystal have both lost their houses as fires rip through parts of California, including exclusive suburbs home to film stars and billionaires.

Sky News' US correspondent Martha Kelner reported that Tom Hanks, Ben Affleck and Reese Witherspoon were all evacuated.

Follow latest: At least five killed as flames sprea

Hilton said she was "heartbroken beyond words" to see her Malibu home "burn to the ground on live TV".

ADVERTISEMENT

The blaze in Pacific Palisades, a hillside area between Santa Monica and Malibu dotted with celebrity homes, is one of at least five raging in California.

Thousands of firefighters are trying to contain the fire, with a new fire breaking out overnight in Hollywood Hills, threatening a host of tourist sites including the Walk of Fame.

Read more:

Why are there wildfires in January?

'Truly apocalyptic scenes' as flames swallow homes

'The loss is overwhelming'

In a post on social media, Hilton said: "This home was where we built so many precious memories. It's where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London.

"While the loss is overwhelming, I'm holding onto gratitude that my family and pets are safe."

In a joint statement, US actor Crystal and his wife Janice confirmed their home of 46 years was also destroyed in the blaze.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing," the couple said.

They added: "We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can't be taken away."

Jamie Lee Curtis confirmed her home was safe but said "our beloved neighbourhood is gone" as she shared videos of the blaze on her Instagram.

Writer and actor Steve Guttenberg told Sky News he witnessed panic attacks and despair as he tried to help residents as the flames closed in.

The Police Academy star said: "There were mothers trying to find their kids.

"There were panic attacks. It was terrible. And that's when the fires just lit up."

Sandra Lee, Ricki Lake and Cameron Mathison all lost their homes to the fires, as did Oscar-winning songwriter Diane Warren and The Hills stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other celebrities who have fled their homes include the award-winning actor James Woods, who said he had been safely evacuated from his home in Pacific Palisades.

But he added in a post on X: "I do not know at this moment if our home is still standing."

Actor Mark Hamill, best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films, also posted on social media on Wednesday saying he evacuated his home in Malibu and his family were "fleeing for our lives".

This Is Us actress Mandy Moore was also forced to leave her home with her children and pets, saying on Instagram they had found temporary refuge with friends.

The actress said: "Trying to shield the kids from the immense sadness and worry I feel.

"Praying for everyone in our beautiful city. So gutted for the destruction and loss. Don't know if our place made it."

ADVERTISEMENT

Three awards ceremonies planned for this weekend have been postponed.

According to Velvet Ropes, which maps celebrity properties, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Matt Damon, Steven Spielberg, Hilary Swank and Sally Field all have homes close to where fires are raging.

Dr Dre, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, Tyra Banks, Martin Short, Anna Faris, Milo Ventimiglia, Linda Cardellini, Mary McDonnell, Adam Sandler, Miles Teller, and Jennifer Love Hewitt are also said to have houses in affected areas.

In neighbouring Malibu, which was also affected by fires in December, stars including Beyonce and Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish are said to be among the celebrity residents.

The Palisades blaze has already burnt through nearly 16,000 acres of land while the Eaton one, covering over 10,000 acres, has caused the death of five people.

Three other fires, the Hurst fire, Lidia fire and Sunset fire, are all raging as emergency services battle to bring them under control.