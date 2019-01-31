Los Angeles Rams' Brandin Cooks Surprises Team Custodian With Trip to Super Bowl

In a video posted on January 24, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks gave a ‘super’ surprise to the team’s custodian ahead of the team’s trip to Atlanta for the Super Bowl.

The team shared the video of the sweet moment on their Twitter page on January 24. “It takes a team to achieve the dream,” the Rams tweeted. Cooks is seen greeting the team’s custodian, Alfonso, who hesitantly enters the room.

Cooks reveals to Alfonso that the team is giving him two tickets to Super Bowl LIII for him and his son. The custodian is clearly touched by the gift calling it “amazing” and expressing how honored he is to work for the team.

The Rams are set to take on the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LIII on February 3 in Atlanta, Georgia. Credit: Los Angeles Rams via Storyful