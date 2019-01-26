Los Angeles Rams Host New Stadium Sneak Peek With Sunday Super Bowl Rally

The new L.A. Stadium at Hollywood Park will be showcased to the public for one of the first times on Sunday morning, as the Los Angeles Rams are sponsoring a free pep rally before departing for Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

The event starts at 10 AM in Inglewood and will feature food trucks and other activities. Players and coaches are also expected to be on hand before heading to the airport and their date with the New England Patriots on Feb. 3.

The event will run until noon requires attendees to pre-register online for a free ticket. Guests are required to wear closed toe shoes, as the site is still under contruction. The stadium is expected to open in 2020 and will host its own Super Bowl in 2022, the 56th edition (or LVI, for you Roman numerals fans).

Parking for the event is available on at the southeast corner of Prairie Avenue and Pincay Drive, with $10 overflow parking available at the Forum.