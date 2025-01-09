In Los Angeles, water runs short as wildfires burn out of control

Jackie Luna, Kanishka Singh, Jonathan Allen and Hannah Lang
·3 min read

By Jackie Luna, Kanishka Singh, Jonathan Allen and Hannah Lang

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Crews battling multiple wildfires that raged across Los Angeles on Wednesday were up against a near-perfect storm: intense wind, low humidity and, most troubling for residents, inadequate supplies of water to contain the blazes.

Los Angeles authorities said their municipal water systems were working effectively but they were designed for an urban environment, not for tackling wildfires.

On Wednesday, at least three major blazes burned in LA County communities simultaneously, including a fire in the affluent Pacific Palisades neighborhood, an area west of downtown LA dotted with multimillion-dollar celebrity homes built along steep canyons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jay Lund, a professor in civil and environmental engineering at the University of California Davis, said city water tanks are typically designed to be able to put out localized fires, not widespread fires like the ones blazing in Los Angeles.

"It's not a matter of there's not enough water in Southern California, it's a matter of there's not enough water in that particular area of Southern California just for those few hours that you need it to fight the fires," Lund added.

Across the county, more than 70,000 people were ordered to evacuate and at least five were left dead as fierce winds fueled the fires, which have burned unimpeded since Tuesday. The fires have destroyed hundreds of buildings.

"A firefight with multiple fire hydrants drawing water from the system for several hours is unsustainable," said Mark Pestrella, director of Los Angeles County Public Works.

Janisse Quinones, CEO and chief engineer of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, said the demand for water to fight fires at lower elevations was hampering the city's ability to refill water tanks at higher elevations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lack of water hampered efforts particularly in Pacific Palisades, an upscale coastal enclave where a wildfire has consumed nearly 12,000 acres (4,856 hectares).

TANKS FILLED IN ADVANCE

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said that in advance of the windstorm, it had filled all available water tanks in the city, including three 1-million-gallon (3.8-million-litre) tanks in the Palisades area.

The area had exhausted the three water storage tanks by early Wednesday, Quinones said in a press briefing.

"We're fighting a wildfire with urban water systems, and that is really challenging," she added, noting that Pacific Palisades experienced four times the normal water demand for 15 hours as firefighters battled the blaze.

The department urged Angelenos to conserve water, and said it had deployed 18 water trucks of 2,000 to 4,000 gallons since Tuesday to help firefighters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lund said the nature of the fires was such that it was nearly impossible to arrange enough water in advance.

"If everything catches fire at once, there's not going to be enough water for everybody," he said.

"There's just no way that you could fit the pipes to work to move that much water across that area in a short period of time."

Gregory Pierce, director of the UCLA Water Resources Group and an adjunct professor at the Department of Urban Planning, said the fires were unusually intense even by Southern California standards. His brother's house burned down, he said.

He said the problem was not a lack of water so much as the difficulties in rapidly getting large amounts of water to a specific point where it was needed, which would entail major investments in power and infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanah Chung, a Pacific Palisades resident who spoke to a reporter while hosing down hedges and trees in his front yard, said governments at all levels should have been more proactive in preparing for the fires.

"There must be some things we can do to try to mitigate this. Please. Fire hydrants are empty. Firefighters are doing everything they can, but we need to do things more proactively before," Chung, 57, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington, Jonathan Allen and Hannah Lang in New York and Jackie Luna in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank McGurty, Paul Thomasch and Lincoln Feast.)

Latest Stories

  • Watch live: Pacific Palisades wildfires rage across Los Angeles as 30,000 residents forced to flee homes

    Watch live as Pacific Palisades wildfires rage across Los Angeles on Wednesday (8 January) as 30,000 residents have been forced to flee homes. While there have been no injuries in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, home to numerous A-list celebrities, a number of homes have been damaged in the blaze and more than 250 firefighters - including 46 engines and five helicopters - are on the scene. “Don’t wait, evacuate” said an advisory by California governor’s office, while vice president Kamala Harris issued a statement saying her “heart goes out to all those impacted”.

  • Homes lost as wildfire rages in Southern California

    As residents fled, firefighters scrambled to corral flames churning along Los Angeles hillsides as winds gained strength Tuesday across Southern California, where forecasters said “life-threatening, destructive” gusts could last for days. (AP Video: Eugene Garcia)

  • Many structures already destroyed in Pacific Palisades wildfire, California governor says

    Firefighters are scrambling to corral a fast-moving wildfire in the Los Angeles hillsides as winds gain strength in Southern California, fanning the blaze. About 30,000 residents are under evacuation orders and more than 13,000 structures under threat, according to officials. (AP video: Eugene Garcia)

  • Green Line in doubt, but train service to YYC airport progressing

    City councillors were briefed on Wednesday about the blueprint for the preferred option to introduce a passenger rail line to the Calgary International Airport.The suggested single rail line could connect with other local and regional transit projects, including the Blue Line extension and a potential future Green Line.The preferred airport transit option would also link to northeast and northwest Calgary communities, and align with the province's passenger rail goals by having the ability to co

  • Death toll rises amid most destructive wildfire in Los Angeles' history

    All four fires burning - Palisades, Eaton, Hurst and Woodley - are 0% contained and five people have been killed, officials say.

  • Ex-FBI informant who fabricated claims about Bidens sentenced to 6 years

    A former FBI informant who admitted to lying about U.S. President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s interactions with a Ukrainian energy company was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday, court records showed. Alexander Smirnov pleaded guilty last month to causing the creation of a false record after falsely telling his FBI handler that he had knowledge of bribes paid by executives at Burisma Holdings to Joe and Hunter Biden, according to court documents. Hunter Biden served on the board of Burisma, a role that has attracted years of scrutiny from Republican lawmakers.

  • Cameras Capture Actor’s Heroics as Wildfire Rips Through Celebrity L.A. Haven

    Actor Steve Guttenberg was spotted helping clear a path for Los Angelenos to evacuate from the celebrity haven of Pacific Palisades as a dangerous wildfire, exacerbated by windstorms, forced at least 30,000 people in the area to evacuate. The fast-burning wildfire in Los Angeles broke out on Tuesday morning, as the region faced a “life-threatening” windstorm caused by the notorious Santa Ana winds. The blaze has burned at least 1,262 acres, according to the most recent update from CalFire. As th

  • Sask. man who took daughter to prevent COVID vaccine appeals, calling abduction conviction 'unreasonable'

    A 55-year-old Carievale, Sask., man who was found guilty of abducting his daughter has filed a notice of appeal with Saskatchewan's highest court.Michael Gordon Jackson failed to return his then-seven-year-old daughter to her mother after a visit and took the girl on the run in November 2021 in an attempt to prevent her from being vaccinated for COVID-19.He disappeared with the child for more than 100 days.Police located and arrested Jackson in Vernon, B.C., in late February 2022. His daughter w

  • Palisades fire live updates: Five dead as wind-fueled wildfire deemed most destructive in LA history

    Signifcant injuries are reported as the Palisades, Eaton, Hurst and other fires rage over more than 27,000 acres in southern California, leaving schools closed and more than 1.5 million without power

  • Trump blames Newsom for California’s raging wildfires

    President-elect Trump blamed California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for the massive wildfires that are blazing through the Los Angeles area, arguing he should have signed a declaration to pump more water through California to prevent the situation. “Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions…

  • 34 Surreal Photos Showing The Devastating Damage From The Los Angeles Fires: "This Is A Hurricane Of Fire"

    "This is a hurricane of fire."

  • What started the wildfires raging across the Los Angeles area?

    Fire officials are investigating what started multiple wildfires near Los Angeles. The Santa Ana winds are likely driving their rapid growth.

  • Inundated: Another 10-20 cm of snow possible for Ontario cities

    Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions, as snow squalls continue off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay Wednesday

  • Los Angeles fires: 2nd blaze spurs evacuations

    A fast-moving brush fire that erupted Tuesday in Los Angeles threatened homes and sent thousands of residents fleeing, prompting city and state officials to declare a state of emergency. Meanwhile, a second rapidly spreading blaze broke out several hours later, spurring more evacuations, as dangerous winds continued to sweep Southern California late into the evening. The Pacific Palisades fire, which had grown to nearly 3,000 acres by 6:30 p.m. local time, was first reported before 11 a.m. and quickly prompted thousands of evacuations across the region and into Malibu.

  • How Ontario’s new home renovation savings program will work

    The Ford government is set to offer rebates for home renovations and new appliances to improve energy efficiency in Ontario homes. As CBC’s Lane Harrison explains, this is part of a new home renovation savings program.

  • Celebrities among thousands evacuated in Los Angeles fires

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wildfires that ripped through the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles forced many Hollywood stars, including Mark Hamill, Mandy Moore and James Woods, to evacuate their homes.

  • Scientists Found Astonishing Lost Landforms Hidden a Half-Mile Beneath the Sea

    Seismic technology has revealed secrets of the Earth from a million years ago.

  • Sunset Boulevard in ruins: Fire's massive scale comes into focus in Pacific Palisades

    In the catastrophic Palisades fire, one of the city's iconic thoroughfares was severely damaged and large swaths of homes were reduced to smoldering rubble.

  • Snowy start & end to the weekend; Pleasant weather dominates in between

    The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has your weekend forecast for southern Ontario.

  • A tale of two presidents: How L.A. fires show the difference between Biden and Trump

    President Biden stood next to Gov. Gavin Newsom and pledged full federal support as fires burned through Los Angeles County. President-elect Donald Trump took to social media and blamed 'Newscum.'