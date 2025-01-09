Los Angeles wildfires could worsen with wind gusts as 20 looters arrested

Firefighters tackling the deadly and devastating Los Angeles wildfires have been warned that wind gusts of up to 60 mph are creating a “significant” risk of new blazes that could worsen the disaster.

Crews were able to contain a fire that broke out in the Hollywood Hills, close to the heart of the entertainment industry, and water-carrying aircraft were cleared to join the effort.

More than 130,000 residents were under mandatory evacuation orders on Thursday, and the National Weather Service said another round of strong winds could stoke the flames that have already laid waste more than 2,000 homes and blanketed the vast metropolitan area in a thick cloud of smoke and ash.

Adding to the heat, Donald Trump reignited his feud with the California governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, blaming him for the dry fire hydrants that have also hampered firefighting efforts. The president-elect hit out at Newsom, accusing him of refusing to act on water restoration projects in California and of prioritising the needs of wildlife over residents – claims that were fact-checked as false.

The biggest fire, in the Pacific Palisades district where many celebrities live, “is one of the most destructive fires in the history of Los Angeles”, LA fire chief Kristin Crowley said.

Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis and her family are pledging a million dollars (£812,000) to start a “fund of support” for those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires, while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who live further up the California coast in Montecito, urged people to help friends and loved ones who have been forced to evacuate.

Paris Hilton, US actor Billy Crystal, The Princess Bride star Cary Elwes, talk-show host Ricki Lake and Oscar-winning songwriter Diane Warren are among those who have confirmed that their homes have been destroyed in the fires.

Jamie Lee Curtis at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on 3 January (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Curtis, 66, said she would be taking money from a foundation set up by her family to aid the areas most badly affected.

She said: “My husband and I and our children have pledged 1 million dollars from our Family Foundation to start a fund of support for our great city and state and the great people who live and love there.”

Harry and Meghan recommended a list of fire services charities, animal groups and other initiatives to support.

“If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate, and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do,” they wrote on their website. “Some families and people have been left with nothing. Please consider donating clothing, children’s toys, clothing and other essentials.”

Meanwhile, authorities are vowing to crack down on alleged looters. Police have made 20 arrests since the wildfires broke out on Tuesday.

A house is engulfed in flames as the Palisades fire burns along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California on Wednesday (AFP via Getty)

At a news conference, Los Angeles County supervisor Kathryn Barger addressed looters directly: “I promise you, you will be held accountable. Shame on those who are preying on our residents during this time of crisis.”

The blazes have also thrown Hollywood’s awards season into disarray, with the Producers Guild Awards announcing they will delay their nominations from Friday until Sunday.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards cancelled a live nominations announcement because of the wildfires, and a number of film premieres were called off as well.

US socialite Hilton said she was “heartbroken beyond words” to see her Malibu home “burn to the ground on live TV”. She called the loss “overwhelming” and said her home had been filled with “precious memories”.

Meanwhile, experts say the fires could become the most costly in US history. Insured losses from this week’s fires may exceed $20bn, according to estimates published by JPMorgan – far exceeding the $12.5bn from the 2018 Camp Fire.

The damage has also left hundreds of thousands without power, with nearly 420,000 outages being reported by tracker PowerOutage.us on Thursday.

LA sheriff Robert Luna said that deputies were touring the affected areas. “Some of ’em looked like a bomb was dropped in ’em,” he said.

Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report