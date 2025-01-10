Los Angeles wildfires – everything we know so far

Josh White
·7 min read
Terrified residents embrace before fleeing the flames in Altadena
Terrified residents embrace before fleeing the flames in Altadena - REUTERS

The catastrophic wildfires in Los Angeles are likely to become the most costly in American history.

Thousands of people have been forced to evacuate as the deadly flames have decimated entire neighbourhoods.

Here is everything we know about the latest wildfires in California.

How many fires are there?

There are at least six fires currently burning in the Los Angeles area. The most significant ones are:

  • Palisades

  • Eaton

  • Hurst

  • Lidia

  • Sunset

  • Kenneth

How many people have died?

As of Thursday night, 10 people are known to have been killed in the fires. The death toll is expected to rise.

How many properties are affected?

The Palisades and Eaton fires have each destroyed more than 5,000 properties and it is estimated that more than 15,000 structures are at serious risk of being lost.

Infrared imaging shows the number of burning buildings in the Altadena region of LA
Infrared imaging shows the number of burning buildings in the Altadena region of LA

When did the fires start?

The first fire to start was the Palisades blaze, which began on Tuesday morning at about 10.30am. The Hurst and Eaton fires started later the same day, while the Woodley fire began on Wednesday morning.

By Wednesday night, there were three more fires: Olivas, Lidia and Sunset, the latter burning in the Hollywood Hills.

The Kenneth fire, on the border of LA and Ventura counties, started on Thursday afternoon.

Are the fires contained?

On Thursday night, Eaton and Sunset were 0 per cent contained. Palisades is 3 per cent contained, Hurst is at 37 per cent and Lidia is at 60 per cent.

The earlier Woodley and Olivas fires have now been contained.

How many acres are impacted?

The Palisades fire has burned nearly 20,000 acres, while the Eaton fire has spread to 13,000 acres. The Hurst fire is at about 650 acres, Olivas is 11 acres, Lidia is nearly 350 acres and Sunset burned 50 acres in its first two hours.

The Kenneth fire is already at more than 800 acres.

The fires have consumed a landmass of about 42 square miles – almost the size of the city of San Francisco.

What caused the fires?

It is not yet confirmed what caused the fires to start.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of arson in relation to the Kenneth fire, which started on Thursday. The suspect was caught in Woodland Hills attempting to light a fire before locals called Los Angeles police.

The flames have been fuelled by hurricane-strength winds of up to 100mph which have battered southern California.

Seasonal fires in this area are not uncommon, and strong, dry gusts – known as the Santa Ana winds – usually blow in at this time of year, reducing humidity.

However the speed of the winds – and the exceptional dryness due to recent extreme heat and long droughts – have greatly exacerbated the spread of the blazes.

More winds are due on Thursday night.

Experts have warned that warmer temperatures and drier conditions due to climate change make fires like this more likely.

Which celebrities have been affected?

The fires have affected a number of celebrities.

Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, Mandy Moore, Adam Brody and Diane Warren said they have lost houses in the blaze.

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill and the Oscar-nominated actor James Woods are among those who have been forced to evacuate.

The nominations announcement for the upcoming Oscars has been postponed from 17 January to 19 January.

Amazon MGM Studios and Universal Studios were forced to scrap premieres of Unstoppable and Wolfman. Paramount and Max cancelled the screenings of Better Man and The Pitt.

The NFL play-off game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams, which was due to take place on Monday, will now be played in Arizona.

How many people have been evacuated?

Around 180,000 people have been told to leave their homes in the Los Angeles area.

People living in the heart of historic Hollywood were ordered to evacuate on Wednesday as the Sunset fire erupted just a few hundred yards from Hollywood Boulevard. This evacuation order was lifted on Thursday as firefighters beat back the flames.

A car burns following the Eaton fire
The Eaton fire has grown to more than 13,000 acres - GETTY IMAGES

More than 400,000 homes and businesses in southern California have lost power.

How have fire crews responded?

More than 9,000 firefighters from Los Angeles County have joined thousands more from across the wider area and California.

In addition, the state has drafted in help from other states, with crews coming from Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Oregon and Washington.

Fire crews drop water over the Hollywood Hills
Fire crews drop water over the Hollywood Hills - AP

However, fire crews have struggled to find enough water to fight the flames due to “extreme demand”, LA Fire Department captain Erik Scott said.

“The consumption of water was faster than we can provide water,” Janisse Quinones, the head of the city’s water department added.

Such is the shortage that some hydrants have run dry.

Are people looting?

Police have arrested alleged looters who were believed to be targeting the evacuation zones.

There have been at least 20 arrests for looting so far.

Officers are patrolling the evacuation zones and curfews have been imposed in some areas.

LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger warned looters: “The full weight of the county will come down on you.”

Where is LA’s mayor?

Karen Bass, LA’s mayor, has been forced to defend her absence after she was on a trip to Ghana when the fires broke out.

“I was on the phone almost every hour of the flight,” Ms Bass said on Wednesday as she returned to the city.

“Although I was not physically here, I was in contact with many of the individuals standing here throughout the entire time.”

Karen Bass assesses the damage in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood
Karen Bass assesses the damage in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood - EPA

Ms Bass has also been facing criticism following reports she cut more than $17 million (£13.8 million) from the fire department’s budget last year.

What is the cost of the damage?

The wildfires have caused between $52 billion and $57 billion in damage and economic loss, according to weather forecaster AccuWeather.

How has Joe Biden responded?

On Wednesday night the US president formally signed off on a federal disaster declaration to help people affected by the fires.

Mr Biden was criticised earlier in the day after he boasted that he had become a “great-grandfather” during a briefing meant to focus on the deadly wildfires.

The US president, after addressing the fires which have claimed the lives of at least two people, said the “good news” was that his granddaughter Naomi had given birth.

Mr Biden later cancelled the final foreign trip of his presidency to Italy to monitor the federal response to the fires.

What has Donald Trump said?

Donald Trump has blamed the fires on California’s governor.

The president-elect accused Gavin Newsom of allowing fires to rage so he could “protect an essentially worthless fish”.

“Gavin Newsom refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow-melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way,” Mr Trump said on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday.

Mr Newson’s office responded: “There is no such document as the water restoration declaration – that is pure fiction.”

Are Harry and Meghan affected?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have contributed clothing, children’s items and other essential supplies to those affected, The Telegraph understands.

They have also opened their home in Montecito, California – about 100 miles from Los Angeles – to friends and loved ones forced to evacuate.

The couple are working with staff from their Archewell Foundation to identify the most effective ways to support the community and donations have been made to the relief effort through the foundation. They have also been in contact with the chef José Andrés and are working alongside his World Central Kitchen organisation, which supplies meals to communities in the wake of natural disasters.

This article is being kept up to date with the latest developments

