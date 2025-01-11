Los Angeles wildfires: Desperate search for victims as menacing winds forecast to return

At least 11 people have been killed and 13 others remain missing as firefighters race to put out wildfires around Los Angeles before menacing winds are forecast to return.

The grim work of sifting through the devastation continued on Saturday as fires consumed 56 square miles - a space larger than San Francisco.

Teams have been conducting systematic grid searches with cadaver dogs, said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, while tens of thousands of people remained under evacuation orders.

New evacuations were also ordered on Friday evening in an area that includes part of Interstate 405 after a flare-up on the eastern side of the Palisades Fire.

A firefighting helicopter drops water on the Palisades Fire (Getty Images)

Since the fires first began popping up around a densely populated, 25-mile expanse north of downtown LA, they have burned more than 12,000 structures, a term that includes homes, apartment buildings, businesses, outbuildings and vehicles.

No cause has been identified yet for the largest fires. The fires are still burning but early estimates indicate the losses so far could make the wildfires the nation's costliest ever. A preliminary estimate by AccuWeather put the damage and economic losses so far between $135 billion and $150 billion.

The death toll has climbed to 11, with officials confirming the latest victim in Topanga. Five deaths are linked to the Palisades fire, while six have perished in the separate Eaton fire.

Officials added that 13 people remain missing while police have arrested 22 people for curfew violations, trespassing and looting in the Los Angeles fires.

Inmate firefighters dig a containment line as they battle the Palisades Fire (Getty Images)

Firefighters raced on Saturday to cut off spreading wildfires before potentially strong winds return that could push the flames toward the world famous J. Paul Getty Museum and the University of California while new evacuation warnings left more homeowners on edge.

A fierce battle against the flames was underway in Mandeville Canyon, home to Arnold Schwarzenegger and other celebrities not far from the Pacific coast, where swooping helicopters dumped water as the blaze charged downhill.

Firefighters on the ground used hoses in an attempt to beat back leaping flames as thick smoke blanketed the chaparral-covered hillside.

County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said the LA area "had another night of unimaginable terror and heartbreak, and even more Angelenos evacuated due to the northeast expansion of the Palisades Fire."

Smoke and fire billow from the Palisades Fire threatening homes in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles (REUTERS)

Only light breezes were fanning the flames, but the National Weather Service warned that locally strong Santa Ana winds — the nemesis of firefighters — could soon return.

Those winds have been blamed for turning wildfires into infernos that levelled entire neighbourhoods in the LA area, where there has been no significant rainfall in more than eight months.

The fire was also threatening to jump over Interstate 405, a main traffic artery through the area, which could become a gateway to densely populated areas in the Hollywood Hills and San Fernando Valley.

Governor Gavin Newsom has demanded answers over reports of failing fire hydrants and water supply issues that hampered early firefighting efforts. County officials must now investigate why crucial hydrants in the Palisades area were unusable when crews needed them most.

The fires, already the most destructive in state history, continue to threaten thousands of properties. Fire crews face an uphill battle as they work to protect homes and establish containment lines around the massive blazes.

A full investigation into the latest fatality is underway, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office.

An aerial view shows debris from burned properties (REUTERS)

On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise visit to the scene and met with firefighters before helping to hand out food to those who have been displaced. Harry and Meghan were seen hugging and consoling people.

Mayor Victor Gordo said: "This is their second visit today. We were here earlier today and they were serving food, anonymously. No one knew they were serving food, with masks on.

"They didn't come out here for publicity. They came out here to work.”

That same evening winds changed direction, prompting an evacuation order that included much of the Brentwood neighborhood and the foothills of the San Fernando Valley.

"The Palisades fire has got a new significant flare-up on the eastern portion and continues to move northeast," LA Fire Department Captain Erik Scott told local station KTLA, according to a report on the LA Times website.

Before the latest flare-up, firefighters had reported progress in arresting the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire in the foothills east of the metropolis.

After burning out of control for days, despite the efforts of hundreds of firefighters attacking the blazes from the air and on the ground, the Palisades Fire was 8 per cent contained and the Eaton Fire 3 per cent.

Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, left, and wife Meghan Markle (AP)

Cal Fire had listed containment levels of both fires at 0 per cent until Friday.

Even so, the two big fires combined had consumed 35,000 acres (14,100 hectares), or 54 square miles.

With thousands of people made homeless and the thickening smoke, US officials have declared a public health emergency.

Some 153,000 people remained under evacuation orders and another 166,800 faced evacuation warnings, with a curfew in place for all evacuation zones, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

Seven neighboring states, the federal government and Canada have rushed aid to California, bolstering aerial teams dropping water and fire retardant on the flaming hills and crews on the ground attacking fire lines with hand tools and hoses.

"Thanks to the increased number of resources assigned, the region is in a much better posture than we were earlier this week," Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone told a press conference.

Conditions in the Los Angeles area will improve through the weekend, with sustained winds slowing to about 20 mph, gusting between 35 mph and 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service, a respite from recent wind gusts of 80 mph.

"It's not as gusty, so that should help firefighters," NWS meteorologist Allison Santorelli said, adding that conditions were still critical with low humidity and dry vegetation.

However, forecasters predicted another red flag warning would be issued for Monday.