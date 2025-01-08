Los Angeles wildfires in photos: Multiple blazes rage across the city, leaving a path of destruction

According to the latest update from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the Palisades Fire has reached nearly over 15,800; the Eaton Fire in the Pasadena area has covered 10,600 acres; the Hurst Fire, over 500 acres; and the Woodley Fire, 30 acres. Officials also said the Olivas Fire was burning in Ventura County.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Tuesday after the Palisades Fire started that morning in the hills north of Malibu. Photos below show flames from the wildfires engulfing homes, residents evacuating and firefighters working to battle the blazes as strong Santa Ana winds complicate their efforts.
Destructive brush fires are erupting across California as firefighters say there's "no possibility" of containment. The Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, and Woodley fires come as powerful winds slam northwest Los Angeles.
The reality TV star and his TV personality wife Heidi Montag tragically lost their home to an ongoing wildfire in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles on Tuesday. Spencer has since taken to social media to reassure fans that he, Heidi and their two young sons, Gunner, seven, and Ryker, two, have safely escaped the property. During the evacuation, The Hills star took to TikTok to share footage of the billowing smoke surrounding the area. he could be heard saying in the clip…
The fire has spread to over 1260 acres as historic Santa Ana winds make their way to Los Angeles
A reality TV personality known for appearing on shows like The Hills and Made In Chelsea has told Sky News her family have lost their homes in the California wildfires. Stephanie Pratt, a model and the sister of fellow reality TV celebrity Spencer Pratt, lives in the Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles, where more than 30,000 people have fled their homes due to the fast-moving blaze.
Southern California is under siege as a terrifying and deadly inferno is fueled by the wrath of hurricane-force wind gusts. More than 260,000 people are under some sort of evacuation statement at this time as multiple uncontained wildfires consume everything in their path.
STORY: :: Raging flames from the Eaton Fire burn homes to skeletal structures in California :: January 8, 2025 :: Pasadena, California A Reuters eyewitness on the scene filmed firefighters battling raging flames from the Eaton Fire, where homes were burnt to their bare skeletal structures. Large parts of the area were flattened with debris still burning, the footage showed. The Eaton Fire was the second blaze to hit California after a first rapidly growing wildfire raged across Pacific Palisades area between the coastal settlements of Santa Monica and Malibu on Tuesday, which officials said had burned at least 2,921 acres (1,182 hectares) of land. The Eaton Fire, reported at about 6:20 p.m. (0220 GMT January 8), quickly exploded and has since grown to 1,000 acres (404.6 hectares) so far, Cal Fire said.