Los Vaqueros restaurant moves near Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth; historic building sold

Los Vaqueros Restaurant, a legacy Stockyards restaurant for 41 years, will move to Rodeo Plaza this summer and has sold its current location in a century-old Stockyards warehouse.

The flagship of the Cisneros family’s Tex-Mex empire will move to 2515 Rodeo Plaza, across North Main Street near Billy Bob’s Texas.

The move was first described in the Fort Worth Report.

The current Los Vaqueros, a cavernous brick cold-storage meat locker built in 1915 at 2629 N. Main St. and officially known as the D. Hart and Sons Livestock Co. building, has been sold amid a flurry of real estate deals in the booming Stockyards.

Los Vaqueros Stockyards is in a 100-year old former meat packinghouse.

The new location in the La Plaza Building, built in 1911 for Stock Show exhibits, will be the third in 41 years for the original Los Vaqueros, all within one block.

Founders “Kiki” and Johnny Cisneros originally opened the restaurant Feb. 10, 1983, at 2609 N. Main St. That was two years after the nationally famed opening of the Billy Bob’s Texas nightclub.

“Kiki” Cisneros’ father, Pascacio Martinez, had worked long hours in the Stockyards for low pay as a butcher at now-gone Armour & Co.

Kiki and Johnny had met working at at El Chico, married and originally opened a restaurant, Mi Casa, in 1979 in a converted hom at 2304 N. Sylvania Ave.

But when they took over the space next to a Stockyards saddle shop, they took the nickname they used for their two little boys — Los Vaqueros, “the cowboys.”

The Cisneros family staked a reputation on North Main Street at the height of the Urban Cowboy movie boom at Billy Bob’s Texas, and became known for basic Tex-Mex including fajitas and the traditional “homestyle” enchiladas in a lighter chile sauce with lettuce and tomato on top.

They went on to open restaurants in Parker County and a now-closed location near TCU.

The garden patio at Los Vaqueros Restaurant in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

Los Vaqueros is a traditional Mexican restaurant with a menu rooted in old-fashioned Tex-Mex. But it also has healthier items, such as a rice-and-squash-stuffed chile relleno, spinach or avocado enchiladas, and weekend brunch dishes such as migas or spinach stacked enchiladas.

The La Plaza Building, a poultry and sheep exhibit barn when the Stock Show was in the Stockyards and later Frank Kent Ford, was remodeled in 1988 and has housed a series of restaurants, retail shops and a brewpub.

Cattlemen’s Steak House next door at 2458 N. Main St. is open while undergoing a $3 million remodeling under new owners led by “Yellowstone” producer Taylor Sheridan.