After losing their home to fire, P.E.I. family grateful for Islanders' support

An online fundraiser received over $17,000 in donations for the MacCallums after their longtime family home in Marshfield burned down on Dec. 27, 2024. (Tanya MacCallum - image credit)

It was a devastating fire just days after Christmas, but a P.E.I. family is getting through the difficult time with strength, gratitude and even some laughter.

The MacCallum family's home in Marshfield, just east of Charlottetown, caught fire on the afternoon of Dec. 27. Everyone inside was able to escape without serious injuries, but first responders were not able to save the house.

Four weeks later, Tanya MacCallum still remembers getting the call at work.

"I drove as fast as I could to our home," she said. "It was really scary, the fire was quite large…. I could see the smoke the whole way when I was driving from Stratford to Marshfield."

Tanya arrived to find her mom, Linda, her brother, Stephen, and his 12-year-old son, Declan, being loaded into ambulances to be taken to hospital. They were all treated for smoke inhalation and later released.

Her father, 74-year-old Allen, had been rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital minutes before Tanya arrived. While his injuries were not life-threatening, he stayed in hospital for the next several weeks to rehabilitate.

The MacCallums's pets — two cats and a rabbit — are believed to have died in the blaze, Tanya said.

Tanya MacCallum poses for a photo with her pet rabbit Jack, who inspired one of her first comedy bits. Jack is believed to have perished in the fire, along with the family's two cats. (Tanya MacCallum)

"I think it's really important to honour our furry family members as well, and that was really sad that they perished in the fire," she said.

Allen was released from hospital last week. He is staying in rental accommodations just minutes up the road from his farm with Linda and a couple of other family members.

Tanya is living in a tiny home on the family property so she can take care of the farm. A barn with horses inside wasn't affected by the fire.

The experience of having that support from the community is almost as overwhelming as the fire itself, but in… a really positive way — Tanya MacCallum

While mourning the loss of their longtime home, pets and possessions, Tanya said the family is looking at the positives.

"That was my father's family home since he was very young, he grew up there… and I think that that's a lot of processing," she said.

"But once again, we're super grateful and thankful that everyone got out."

The 150-year-old home, which had been in the MacCallum family for generations, was destroyed but the some other small buildings, including a barn with two horses, was unharmed.

The 150-year-old home, which had been in the MacCallum family for generations, was destroyed, but some other small buildings, including a barn with two horses, were not damaged. (Connor Lamont/CBC)

In the weeks since, the Island community has stepped up to support the MacCallums in a big way.

In addition to the clothing, gift cards, food and cash that's been dropped off to them, a friend of Tanya's also set up an online fundraiser that's seen nearly $17,500 in donations as of Sunday.

"The experience of having that support from the community is almost as overwhelming as the fire itself, but in… a really positive way," Tanya said. "There's been a real sense of community, and I've never experienced anything like this before."

The MacCallums received a lot of support after the fire from employees of the family business, MacCallum Septic, so Tanya's brother Jason wrote a message of thanks on the side of one of the trucks.

Employees of the family's business MacCallum Septic were so supportive after the fire that Tanya's brother, Jason, who owns the company, wrote a message of thanks on the side of one of the trucks. (Tanya MacCallum)

Tanya is also a comedian and writer, and P.E.I.'s comedy community has also been a huge supporter after the fire.

All of the proceeds from two recent comedy shows, one at the Trailside Music Hall and another at Baba's Lounge, went directly to the MacCallums.

The earnings from another show at Upstreet Craft Brewing on Feb. 1 will also be donated to the family.

"I work really hard in the comedy community and I've been blessed knowing so many wonderful comedians, but I never would have expected the support back that I've been given by them," Tanya said. "It's been really amazing and it's really helped my family out a lot knowing people care."

One day at a time

She said the family is taking things one day at a time — recovering both physically and emotionally from the traumatic events.

Tanya said she agreed to be interviewed because she wanted the opportunity to thank all Islanders for the support.

"I just truly, on behalf of my family, want to say thank you to everyone… for people's generosity, for their care, for their sincere messages of support. It's just been amazing and we're so fortunate that our community pulled through for us like this," she said.

"I don't even know what I can say that would really cover how grateful we are and how lucky we have been to have so much support."