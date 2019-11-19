Loss to Blue Bombers still stings a day later as Riders clean out lockers

The heart-breaking loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers still stung a day later as Saskatchewan Roughrider players cleaned out their lockers at Mosaic Stadium.

"Just the fact that we left them we left some plays out there," said running back William Powell.

"I feel like we could have executed a little better."

The Riders failed to score on two late drives in the 20-13 loss.

Back-up quarterback Brian Bennett was brought in at the goal line in one series that fizzled and then starter Cody Fajardo's last-second pass into the endzone hit the crossbar to end the game.

"It was kind of devastating," Powell said. "I feel like we had a chance if it didn't hit the crossbar."

The Canadian Press More

Head coach Craig Dickenson said he didn't sleep well Sunday night, but wasn't going to dwell on trying to second-guess the play calling decisions late in the game.

"I thought about a couple of plays," he said, adding he thought they were going to tie the game on a trick punt return play.

"I mean the reality is when you coach long enough you're gonna be on the losing end of games like that once in a while and you're gonna be on the winning end. So we try not to beat ourselves up too much."

Powell said he wasn't going to second-guess the coaches.

"You have to go with the flow of the game," he said.

"You feel like you have certain plays and you know that's just what it comes down to."

Glenn Reid/CBC More

Linebacker Cameron Judge said the loss still hurts.

"I mean just all the months of work and you want to be able to see it pay off and just not being able to get it done stings."

"They just made more plays than we did when they needed them I guess," said Judge.

Judge is the Western nominee for the Top Canadian award but an individual prize pales in comparison to playing in the Grey Cup.

"I'll cherish that and take it for what it is," he said.

Dickenson said despite the loss, he is proud of the team.

"There is a sense of accomplishment and really a sense of pride with the group," he said. "It didn't end the way we wanted it. And there's a lot of things you look back and say we've could have done this differently or that definitely and maybe the outcome is different.

"I think the guys are just still a little shell-shocked but I think they're enjoying each other's company.

The Canadian Press More

Story continues