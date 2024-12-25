'Lost everything': Fireworks explode during fire that leveled two houses in Massachusetts

A pair of Massachusetts families are without their homes after a fire broke out, shot fireworks into the sky and destroyed two homes in a small town southeast of Boston, authorities said.

According to a post from Oakham Fire Department on Facebook, firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the fire just after 4 p.m. Sunday in Spencer.

Firefighters with the Spencer Fire and Emergency Services said a third home also sustained damage during the multi-alarm blaze in the Worcester County town.

In addition to icy conditions, the department said crews were up against “exploding fireworks and venting propane tanks,” while trying to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported, according to the Spencer Fire Department.

Official cause and origin of fire remain under investigation

Spencer Fire and Emergency Services shared a post saying two families "lost everything tonight and a third had damage to their home."

“The main home was gone when we pulled up and tried to save the other two,” the department wrote in its post.

The official cause and origin of the fire remained under investigation Wednesday.

Fireworks light up the sky at the scene of a Massachusetts house fire in which two homes were destroyed just days before Christmas.

