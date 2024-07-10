The Lost and Found Resale Interiors: Create the upscale style you've always wanted, without the cost
LAS VEGAS — When the meaty palm of Vasil Kamotskii, a 360-pound, 34-year-old pig farmer from Siberia known as Dumpling, struck the tender cheek of the man who faced him, it sounded like a thunderclap. Dumpling didn’t appear to expend much effort — he swung lazily, the way you might bat a fly. But it was enough to send his opponent, Kamil Marusarz, a 26-year-old from Orland Park, Illinois, toppling to the ground. Referees and the medical staff onstage at the Cobalt Ballroom at the Fontainebleau H
A helicopter from the Coast Guard air station in Detroit on Saturday rescued five people who were clinging to a cooler in Lake Erie. Officials said their 22-foot boat had been swamped by a wave.
Canada's men's soccer team may be in tough against superstar Lionel Messi and top-ranked Argentina in the Copa America semifinals, but Drake is putting his money on the heavy underdogs.
Last season's play-off semi-finalists complete their roster for the 2024-25 campaign.
CALGARY — A third animal has been euthanized at the Calgary Stampede's rodeo competition.
Tennis star Rafael Nadal has posed for an incredibly rare picture with his beautiful wife Maria Francisca Perello ahead of his appearance at the Paris Olympics...
Like many others, Schauffele expected Tiger Woods at the helm.
GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — The LPGA Tour has its fourth major of the year this week at the Amundi Evian Championship, and Lexi Thompson won’t be there.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Goals by Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez lifted top-ranked Argentina past Canada as the star-studded South American side showed its pedigree in a 2-0 win in the Copa America semifinal on Tuesday.
Cooper Flagg’s poise and skill against the U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team had more than just the Internet buzzing with high praise.
Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. has played in exactly 400 career games and no one in MLB history has ever compiled his statistics.
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne announced that she's returning to compete for a fifth year of eligibility. She's among the most popular college athletes on TikTok and Instagram, earning millions in NIL income.
TORONTO — Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri is willing to be patient with Sasha Vezenkov.
Don't expect Marc Goddard to referee UFC champion Leon Edwards' upcoming fight – or any of his fights for that matter.
LONDON (AP) — Maybe the Centre Court spectators were saluting Novak Djokovic's opponent by saying his name. Maybe they were booing Djokovic, trying to rattle him. The 24-time Grand Slam champion was sure it was the latter — and he let everyone know he was not happy about it.
Novak Djokovic won 6-3 6-4 6-2, but took exception to chants from fans inside Centre Court.
MUNICH (AP) — After seeing off another one of the pre-tournament favorites to reach the Euro 2024 final, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has warned England or the Netherlands that his team can still improve.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Having led Canada to the semifinals of the Copa America, coach Jesse Marsch said he didn't need success to prove his ability after he was fired by Leeds and overlooked by the U.S. Soccer Federation.
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard said fellow All-Star Paul George updated him throughout his contract negotiations, which led to him leaving in free agency.
LONDON (AP) — Jannik Sinner felt ill. He was dizzy. Hadn't slept well the night before. Wimbledon's top-seeded man, who recently attained the No. 1 ranking, definitely did not want to quit playing against Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals, but things were not looking good.