I lost four stone in six months – even though I always hated exercise

I spent decades working in marketing. I had loved my job but long hours and a highly stressful environment made me lose sight of all my priorities, particularly my health. The pounds had crept up. Suddenly I was 13st 13lbs, a size 18 and my confidence was at an all-time low. I felt self-conscious when I had to do presentations in front of colleagues. So, after almost a year of umming and ahhing, I quit my senior role at a luxury fashion retailer.

During the time off my partner and I decided to get married. It was while we were on honeymoon in Canada that I asked him to take some “before” photographs of me in my underwear. I knew I was slightly large but it wasn’t until I saw the photos that it truly sunk in. When I got back to the UK I decided I was going to really dedicate my time to exercise with a personal trainer and get my food on track.

In six months I lost 4st. That sounds like a lot but I was so in the zone and utterly focused on getting healthy.

Dawson pictured before her four-stone weight loss

It started with exercise. I learnt some very basic home strength exercises using dumbbells and barbells. I also started to walk more which gradually progressed into running 5k three times a week. I could not believe I was starting to love exercise.

Exercise had never been something I enjoyed or got satisfaction from. Even at school I hated PE and would do anything to get out of it.

I was able to find this place where I was free and my mind was clearing. Then I started seeing the changes in my shape. I had dropped a couple of sizes and I was able to fit into some of my old clothes.

'Exercise has become the most valuable support mechanism to keep my health and mental health in check,' says Dawson

Unfortunately, I’m not able to run anymore because I had to get a hip replacement due to arthritis. That was a bit of a knock having a hip replacement at the age of 50 but at 53-years-old I still walk between 12,000 to 14,000 steps a day and will usually do three strength workouts a week.

Food wise, I have never eaten badly. My fridge has always been stocked with healthy food and “low fat” alternatives such as semi-skimmed milk. My problem was portion control. I would eat the same size dinner as my husband each night, but he is much fitter and bigger than me so can eat a lot more.

My success was down to Weight Watchers. It provided me with education on nutrition and how to keep fit. Simple things like which foods keep you fullest for longest. I was calorie counting and tracking what I ate throughout the day, as well as weighing myself at home. I started eating meals which were protein based and high in fibre, for example meals which included chicken rather than lamb.

Post weight-loss journey: Fiona has dropped two dress sizes and is able to fit into some of her old clothes - Fiona Dawson

The best thing was that at no point did they encourage me to deprive myself of treats. A lot of people adopt the mentality that you can’t have takeaways or ice cream and chocolate but that is so wrong. It is about having a bit more self control and not always going for all the beige food. It is also about planning. I have always been an organised person and knowing exactly what I am eating makes it so much easier to maintain that calorie deficit. So, nine times out of 10 wherever I’m going I’ll take a packed lunch, even if it is to the hairdressers. Of course, every now and then I will buy a ready-made pizza because they are so handy, or your social plans get in the way.

This enthusiasm for healthy food and nutrition has actually translated into what I do for work. I now work part-time for a supermarket as a healthy eating specialist. It could not be further from the corporate grind I once knew, and while the paycheck may not match up, I couldn’t be happier. I have more time to exercise and prioritise myself.

One of Fiona's new go-to healthy lunches, a multi-seeded bagel with avocado

Just as menopause was hitting big time, my mum passed away and life became very challenging. I was suffering with anxiety and muscle and joint pain as well as the grief of losing my mum. I started hormone replacement therapy and slowly started to see improvements. After a small one-stone weight gain I managed to get back on track with the help of my personal trainer and calorie counting. I’ve managed to lose the gain now and I am managing my menopause symptoms through HRT, healthy eating and strength training. Exercise has become my most valuable support mechanism not just for my physical health but my mental health too.

The lifestyle changes I made to lose four stone

What I ate before

Breakfast: Bowl of Crunchy Nut cornflakes and semi-skimmed milk.

Snacks: Bacon and egg croissant, banana and large skinny latte.

Lunch: Brie, bacon and cranberry baguette, crisps and chocolate.

Snack: Victoria sponge cake and chocolate raisins.

Dinner: Ready meal lasagne.

Pudding: Ice cream.

Snack: Hot chocolate with cream and marshmallows and lots of biscuits.

What I eat now

Breakfast: Three-egg omelette with three bacon medallions, 25g of feta cheese, two sun dried tomatoes and handful of spinach.

Fiona typically enjoys a healthy breakfast of omelette - Fiona Dawson

Snacks: Chocolate protein bar, one banana, weighed-out portion of nuts, homemade small almond milk latte.

Lunch: Multi-seeded bagel with chicken breast slices, 30g avocado and salad leaves, lentil crisps, Babybel light, handful of cherry tomatoes.

Snacks: Satsuma, apple.

Dinner: Peanut butter chicken and wholegrain rice with mini chocolate ice cream stick for pudding.

Snacks: Portion-sized mini bag party rings or pack of four mini jammie dodgers.

Exercise Before

Close to nothing. I would walk from the car park to work and back and then sit at my desk all day. Socialising with friends meant lots of walking around shops – if that counts.

Exercise After

Strength training exercise routine, four times a week

12,000-14,000 steps every day in the countryside or sometimes by following indoor steps- motivating videos on YouTube.

Three Top tips

1. Plan your weekly meals. On a Sunday morning I spent an hour sitting and thinking about what is in the fridge, freezer and cupboards and what I can make from that and what additional things I need to buy.

2. Schedule your workouts. I diarise and set reminders for my daily steps and workout routines in my calendar.

3. Track your body measurements. Instead of relying solely on the scales, take regular body measurements. Anybody who has started strength training will tell you that scales never tell the full story.

As told to Delphi Hayes

