Lost Kayakers Rescued After Alligator Nearly Flips Boat

Two kayakers were rescued along the Econlockhatchee River in East Orange County, Florida, on February 17 after an alligator nearly flipped their boat, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, one of the kayakers had a “good charge” left on her cellphone and was able to call 911 for help.

The kayaker, Allison Haviland, said she and a teenager became separated from their group during an excursion on the river.

Haviland had been using one of three kayaks along with another adult, two elementary school-aged children and two teenage boys. Trouble arose when an inflatable kayak the group was using snagged something in the water and deflated.

Haviland and one teenager then used one kayak while the others proceeded with the other remaining kayak.

Speaking about the alligator encounter, Haviland said, “The gator came up, and it brushed against our kayak, and we didn’t tip over, but we came pretty close.”

Haviland and the teenager decided to get the kayak out of the water and hike along the river before night fell, while alerting authorities.

Both kayakers were rescued and brought to safety without any injuries, the sheriff’s office said. Credit: Seminole County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful