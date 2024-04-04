'Lots of Limbs Down': Winter Storm Leaves Thousands Without Power in New Hampshire

The National Weather Service (NWS) said a winter storm had resulted in power outages across New Hampshire and in western Maine on Thursday, April 4.

Over 100,000 people in New Hampshire were without power due to the storm, according to CBS.

The NWS said strong winds could “cause damage to trees and power lines.”

The NWS also advised residents that “travel is not recommended, as heavy snowfall and very low visibility will create extremely dangerous driving conditions.”

This footage was captured by X user @EricSlason, who said that it was windy and that there were “lots of limbs down” in Goffstown, New Hampshire. Credit: @EricSlason via Storyful