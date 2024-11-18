Lottery cash boost for fields conservation group

A conservation group has received more than £100,000 in National Lottery funding to improve accessibility in a woodland area of south-east Sheffield.

The Owlthorpe Fields Conservation Group will work to enhance access for visitors with disabilities, restore pathways, manage vegetation and repair historic stone walls.

The community will be encouraged to get involved in conservation activities, with volunteers able to learn new skills.

Group chair Claire Baker said they were "immensely grateful", adding: "This grant will allow us to continue to develop Owlthorpe Fields for the well-being of our community and the preservation of its wildlife.”

The project will improve accessibility at Owlthorpe Fields and see historic stone walls repaired [Owlthorpe Fields Conservation Group]

Helen Featherstone, England North director at the National Lottery Heritage Fund which approved the £101,990 grant, said: "We are delighted to support the Owlthorpe Fields Conservation Group to protect this important green space..

"Thanks to National Lottery players, the project will improve site access, create an improved area for wildlife and revive heritage skills with the local community.”

Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts also welcomed the project, saying: "I am delighted that the Owlthorpe Fields Conservation Group have received this National Lottery Grant.

"The group have done wonderful work in preserving the fields and I have been pleased to work with them on their endeavours.

"I look forward to sharing the ‘fruits’ of their activities in the future."

