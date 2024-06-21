Lottery player had to check winning Michigan ticket daily. ‘Not just seeing things’

All a 76-year-old lottery player could think when she scratched off the winning ticket was “this can’t be real,” she recounted to officials.

The Michigan woman bought two tickets on her way out of Kroger and scratched them in her car.

Then, she laid eyes on the $1 million prize.

“I took the ticket back into the store and scanned it. When I got a message to file a claim at the Lottery office, I knew it was real!” she told Michigan Lottery Connect officials.

Since then, she’s checked her ticket daily to make sure she’s “not just seeing things,” she told officials.

The St. Clair County woman claimed her prize as a lump sum of $693,000. She plans to use the winnings to pay her bills and save.

“This prize is going to provide a nice financial cushion for me and my husband,” she told officials.

St. Clair County is about a 60-mile drive northeast of Detroit.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Lottery player thinks she won $3,000 — then checks her Iowa prize again. ‘No way’

Powerball player drops his phone when club hits jackpot — and makes history in Michigan

Man opens Michigan lottery email thinking it’s a scam — but it was real. ‘Surreal’