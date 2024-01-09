Lottery player switches up routine — and lands a big win. ‘I ran around the house’

An adjustment to one Maryland man’s lottery playing habits led to a large prize.

The man typically would play 20 races of the lottery game Racetrax, which is an animated horse-racing game, according to a Jan. 9 Maryland Lottery news release. But when he went to play in October at a Fastop in North Beach, he opted to play four races instead, lottery officials said.

The man selected his numbers — represented by race horses — and started to play his favorite game, according to lottery officials.

On his third race, he selected the numbers that would win him more than $70,000, lottery officials said. He didn’t know about his winnings until he returned home and checked his app.

In the past, the avid lottery player had accrued some winnings here and there, including $15,000 from a Racetrax ticket, lottery officials said. But that prize still didn’t match up to how much he brought home with his latest score, which shocked the Calvert County man.

“I ran around the house,” the man said, recalling his reaction to the prize.

His big win totaled $78,384 on his $4 ticket, according to lottery officials.

The retiree will use his money to pay off his bills and go on vacation, he told lottery officials.

North Beach is about 35 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

