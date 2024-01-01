Lottery player thought he won $200 on NC scratch-off game. Then came ‘all the zeros’

SWNS

Meet the pampered pigs who are treated to bubble baths, organic smoothies and even sleep in their owner's bed. Mini pigs Penelope Rose, five, and Daisy Dukes, two months, are “spoilt” by their loving owners, Jacey and Marcus Tinsley. The couple, both 32, let their pet porkers run riot around their house - and say their lives “revolve around the pigs". Penelope - who tips the scales at 80lbs - loves a spa day and will get her hair cut and brushed, nails painted and dolled up in a tutu. Little Daisy weighs just 5lbs but will grow to a similar size as her 'big sister' and loves to snuggle up to the couple in bed and charge around the house. Jacey and Marcus, a singer, say the two pigs are “best friends” and they couldn’t imagine their lives without them. Jacey, a content creator, from Phoenix, Arizona, US, said: "They run the show here. "They sleep in bed with us. Daisy wakes me up in the middle of the night nibbling my ear. "The get on the couch and watch movies. "They are our world. Our lives revolve around them." Pig lover Jacey asked Marcus if they could get a pet hog and after he agreed the pair spent time researching if it was possible. Jacey said: "I have always loved pigs. "I never thought it was possible to get pet pigs." They brought Penelope home at eight weeks old in 2018 - after splashing out $1,200 on her. In November 2023 they brought home Daisy to join their family - spending $600 on her. Jacey said: "We wanted to make sure we could handle them all. "They are best friends. They are adorable." The couple say the pigs have different personalities. Marcus said: "Penelope is the most chill, relaxed lazy pig. "Daisy is a little firecracker." Every morning the pigs are fed organic veggies and pig pellets - and the couple say they don't spend more than $100 on food for them per month. Marcus said: "Sometimes I share Cheerios and we eat together. "They have our smoothies sometimes too. "Essentially they are like having a toddler." The pigs have a weekly bubble bath and Penelope also gets a spa day - which she loves. She also loves to get dressed up - donning tutus and hats. Marcus said: "Penelope is a diva. She gets her haircut, nails painted. "She loves the glitz and glam." Jacey added: "She gets her hair brushed and lotion on her." Daisy isn't so keen on spa days but adores the couple's daughter, Taylee, 12. Jacey said: "Taylee is crazy about them." The couple didn't leave Penelope for five years and only did so for the first time last year. Instead, they took her everywhere they went - on holiday, walks and to the shops. Marcus said: "When we first got Penelope we took her on holidays. "We snuck her into hotels. "We took them to the malls." Now the couple have a "pig palace" in their bedroom for the pets to go in when they nip out for an errand - full of blankets. They also have a pig sitter if they go away for a longer period of time. The couple hope to expand their pig family and hope to one day open a pig rescue.