Lottery player ‘went to my knees’ after seeing prize. Now he has big plans

A hefty prize left a lottery player weak in the knees inside a Virginia convenience store.

Alvin Cumbee recalled the moment he scratched a Linked Wins lottery game to reveal a $100,000 top prize, according to the Virginia Lottery.

He bought the winning ticket at the Little Giant Grocery in Pembroke.

“I went to my knees,” Cumbee told officials. “Everybody there was so tickled for me!”

With his winnings, he said he plans to either buy a car or even build a house.

The lucky winner beat odds of 1 in in 856,800 to win the $100,000 prize, according to the Virginia Lottery. One top prize is still up for grabs in the Linked Wins scratch-off game.

Pembroke is a more than 200-mile drive west from Richmond.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

