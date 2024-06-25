Lottery player won $100,000 over a decade ago. He ‘could not believe’ he won again

A retired contractor won $100,000 over a decade ago and “had zero thought” he’d win again, Maryland Lottery officials said.

But he did.

The Rosedale man placed a $4.80 Superfecta Box wager in Baltimore, lottery officials said in a June 24 news release.

The lucky man ended up landing $26,758 after the bonus option bumped up his prize, officials said.

The man picked the game that required animated horses numbered 5, 7, 8, and 12 to cross the finish line together in any order, officials said.

“I’ve been playing that combination for months now,” he told officials. “Something about it just felt right.”

Although the man has “enjoyed plenty of ‘regular-sized’ wins since his big scratch-off score” he “could not believe” he won again, officials said.

Even after realizing the win, the man “kept his cool,” officials said.

“I didn’t break, though it was hard,” he told officials.

The winner didn’t specify what he’ll do with the money but stated the win “was just so exciting,” officials said.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Postal worker switches routine to buy lottery ticket. Prize leaves him in ‘disbelief’

Dad of six has ‘been trying to hit the big one’ in Maryland Lottery. He finally did

Woman scratches lottery ticket during lunch break in Maryland. Prize left her ‘crying’