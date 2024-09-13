Lottie Moss hospitalised after Ozempic seizure

Kate Moss's sister issued a warning against the medication after she was hospitalised following seizures brought on by misusing the drug. Lottie, 26, said in Thursday's episode of her podcast, Dream On, "It was the worst decision I ever made, so this is a warning to everyone: Please, if you're thinking about doing it, do not take it. Like, it's so not worth it.” Lottie, who like Kate is a model, explained she decided to try the weight-loss drug because she "was not feeling happy" about her body.