Lotus Exige Sport 410 Is A Tamed Version Of The Exige Cup 430

Yet another Lotus the U.S. will miss.

Lotus is expanding its Exige range with the Sport 410, which pillages the parts bin of the Exige Cup 430. The 410, slotted above the 350, receives several upgrades from the Cup 430, including engine, suspension, and aerodynamics.

The Exige Sport 410 uses the Cup 430’s supercharged 3.5-liter V6 engine, which is calibrated to produce 410 horsepower (416 PS) and 310 pound-feet of torque (420 Newton-meters). The 410 also receives the oil cooler and larger clutch from the Cup 430. A six-speed, close-ration manual transmission is standard, along with the exposed gear-change-linkage. The Sport hits 60 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds while keeping the Cup 430's top speed of 180 mph – in the coupe configuration.

The Cup 430 donates its chassis, suspension, and dampers to the Sport 410. The three-way adjustable Nitron dampers are re-tuned for the road and to meet the car’s revised aerodynamic demands. Eibach adjustable front and rear anti-roll bars are standard.

Connecting the 410 to the road are Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, which wrap around ultra-lightweight forged allow wheels that are available in either black or silver. Sitting inside those wheels to provide stopping power are AP Racing forged, four-piston calipers and two-piece J-hook brake discs.

To help cut weight, Lotus added a full exhaust system in titanium, which removes 22 pounds (10 kilograms). The Lotus Exige Sport 410 tips the scales at 2,324 lbs (1,054 kg). Lotus offers a host of visible carbon fiber components including sill covers, roof, instrument binnacle, and barge boards.

Lotus Exige Sport 410 More

While the Sport 410 is a road-going car, Lotus offers several motorsport-inspired options such as fire extinguisher controls, electrical cut-off switch, airbag deletion, a non-airbag steering wheel, and a four-point harness. Owners can also get a dealer-fit FIA-compliant roll cage. The Sport 410 produces 330 lbs of downforce (150 kg).

Inside, you will find an Alcantara steering wheel, and Lotus carbon fiber sport seats, which are available in Alcantara and leather or full-leather trim with contrasting stitching. An Interior Color Package provides contrasting colors on several interior parts that include the HVAC surround, electric window bezels, and transmission console. Options include air condition and iPod and Bluetooth functionality.

With the new model comes a front-end design, which includes a wider grille and revised aerodynamic bits. The revised styling carries over to the entry-level Sport 350 model.

If you’re hoping to get your hands on the Lotus Exige Sport 410, we’re sorry to report it won’t be sold in the U.S. You can dream, though.

Source: Lotus



