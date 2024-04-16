Loud, Kindly Strangers Help Elderly Woman Flag Down 75-Year-Old Husband Running Boston Marathon

A few kindly strangers with youthful vocal cords helped a 75-year-old runner find his wife on the crowded sidelines during the 128th Boston Marathon on Monday, April 15, as they repeatedly yelled his name to get his attention.

Footage posted to TikTok by Grace Quinn shows a group of people shouting and pointing at the wife to get the runner’s attention along Commonwealth Avenue in Boston, Massachusetts.

“A lovely older woman came up to us and asked for help getting her husband, Cliff, to notice her,” Quinn told Storyful.

Cliff is seen spotting his wife in the crowd, and gives her a kiss before continuing the marathon. According to a news report by CBS, 29,451 runners participated in the 2024 Boston Marathon, including people from 118 countries. Credit: Grace Quinn via Storyful