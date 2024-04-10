Louis Tomlinson admits relationship conspiracy theories 'irritate' him. The singer opened up about ongoing speculation he and former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles were romantically linked. A contingent of the two artists' fans, known as 'Larries', short for "Larry Stylinson", strongly believes the two had been, or still are, secretly a couple. "What's tough is - I realised this some years ago - there is nothing I can say," Louis told Brazilian news outlet G1. "There is nothing I can do to dispel the believers of that conspiracy."