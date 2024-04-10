Louis Tomlinson admits relationship conspiracy theories 'irritate' him
Louis Tomlinson admits relationship conspiracy theories 'irritate' him. The singer opened up about ongoing speculation he and former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles were romantically linked. A contingent of the two artists' fans, known as 'Larries', short for "Larry Stylinson", strongly believes the two had been, or still are, secretly a couple. "What's tough is - I realised this some years ago - there is nothing I can say," Louis told Brazilian news outlet G1. "There is nothing I can do to dispel the believers of that conspiracy."