Louis Tomlinson and Stormzy in town for Super Bowl weekend

Funnily enough, our new friend Taylor said she was more excited about the prospect of seeing another celebrity while they're in town... British musician Louis Tomlinson.

The former One Direction star is in New Orleans for the Super Bowl and attended Shaquille O'Neal's party on Friday.

There's at least one more British music star here too.

Rapper Stormzy attended Michael Rubin's party on Saturday, although he told me that he's far more interested in Kendrick Lamar's half-time show than the game itself.

"I'm here to see Kendrick to be fair," he said. "I'm not going to act like I know everything about the NFL, but I appreciate it, and [I'm here] to watch an amazing half-time show."