Louis Vuitton unveils clothing, accessories for expanded SouthPark mall location

Louis Vuitton’s only store in Charlotte has reopened with additions including women’s and men’s clothing.

The expanded SouthPark mall store, under renovation for six months, reopened Friday. It’s also the luxury brand company’s only store in North Carolina. There also is one South Carolina store in Charleston.

The Charlotte store now carries the entire “Louis Vuitton Universe” clothing collection and shoes, plus jewelry, perfume, hard-sided trunks, leather goods and home goods, Louis Vuitton exclusively told The Charlotte Observer.

Louis Vuitton is known for signature monogrammed handbags and luggage.

Louis Vuitton opened 20 years ago near Nieman Marcus, Nordstrom and Belk at the Simon-owned mall. The company would not disclose the expanded store’s square footage.

“We renovate, expand and open new stores in various markets throughout the year,” Louis Vuitton said.

The store’s temporary location near Dillard’s, which opened in October during renovations, closed on Thursday.

A view of the revamped Louis Vuitton store at SouthPark mall in Charlotte.

A rundown of what’s new

Here’s are highlights that Louis Vuitton customer’s at SouthPark’s will see:

▪ The stores facade features a custom-built series of metal blades with polished edges to create the signature monogram flower, Louis Vuitton said.

▪ Artwork with colorful geometric paintings are by Jessica Poundstone, Julia Powers and Lautaro Cuttica, as well as Southern artist Will Penny.

▪ Louis Vuitton’s popular on-site hot stamping service to personalize leather goods also is available.

▪ Other new additions include Classic Objets Nomade, the Maison’s home furnishing collection, as well as Blossom collections jewelry with precious metals and gemstones.

The iconic Louis Vuitton was founded in 1854 with luggage, bags and accessories for travel.