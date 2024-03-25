Louis Walsh Pulls No Punches As He Lets His Former Celebrity Big Brother Housemates Have It

Louis Walsh in the Celebrity Big Brother Late & Live studio James Veysey/Shutterstock

During his recent stint on Celebrity Big Brother, it’s fair to say that Louis Walsh had no hesitation in saying exactly what he thought of everyone from Simon Cowell and Ronan Keating to Jedward – and now he’s turned his attention to his fellow housemates.

After finishing in fourth place during the live final last week, Louis sat down with The Sun, where he admitted he was “going to try and be nicer” moving forward.

“I am a bit catty,” he admitted. “I always let people know what I think of them, that’s just me.”

However, this was rather short-lived.

The former X Factor judge continued: “You know what really annoys me, though? All this kissing and hugging [in the house]. You don’t even know each other! So fake!

“They all wanted to win. That was the bottom line on the show. There was nothing controversial that happened really because everyone was too wary, too woke, everyone is too careful what they say and it all becomes bland and boring.”

Louis was one of five housemates to make it to the Celebrity Big Brother final this year Shutterstock for Big Brother

Louis went on to accuse “ambitious” Nikita Kuzmin and “wallpaper” Fern Britton of “playing up to the cameras”, while claiming Gary Goldsmith (the uncle of Kate Middleton) of not listening to people and “telling the same old joke all the time”.

He did have some praise for a couple of his CBB co-stars, though, hailing Levi Roots as a “totally genuine man” and revealing he and Coronation Street star Colson Smith have exchanged phone numbers since leaving the CBB house.

This year’s CBB was the first since 2018, after the format was bought by ITV.

ITV aired its first series of regular Big Brother in October 2023, with a follow-up expected later in the year.

