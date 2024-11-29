Louise Haigh resigns as transport secretary after misleading police over 'phone theft'

Louise Haigh has resigned as Transport Secretary after admitting she incorrectly told police that her work mobile phone was stolen in 2013.

She told the Prime Minister in her resignation letter that she is “totally committed to our political project” but believes “it will be best served by my supporting you from outside Government”.

She has quit a day after she admitted that she told police she had lost her phone during a mugging on a night out but later found it had not been taken.

Sky News and the Times first reported on Thursday evening that Ms Haigh admitted an offence in 2014 following the incident.

She had reported to police the device was stolen when she was robbed on a night out.

In a statement, Ms Haigh said she discovered "some time later" that the phone had not been taken.

She said the matter was a "genuine mistake" from which she "did not make any gain", and that magistrates gave her the "lowest possible outcome".

The Transport Secretary said in her statement: "In 2013 I was mugged while on a night out. I was a young woman and the experience was terrifying.

"I reported it to the police and gave them a list of what I believed had been taken - including a work mobile phone that had been issued by my employer.

"Some time later I discovered that the mobile in question had not been taken. In the interim I had been issued with another work phone.

"The original work device being switched on triggered police attention and I was asked to come in for questioning. My solicitor advised me not to comment during that interview and I regret following that advice.

"The police referred the matter to the CPS and I appeared before Southwark magistrates. Under the advice of my solicitor I pleaded guilty - despite the fact this was a genuine mistake from which I did not make any gain.

"The magistrates accepted all of these arguments and gave me the lowest possible outcome (a discharge) available."

In her resignation letter to the Prime Minister she wrote: “I appreciate that whatever the facts of the matter, this issue will inevitably be a distraction from delivering on the work of this government and the policies to which we are both committed.

“I will always be grateful for the support you have shown me, and I take great pride in what we achieved since the election.”

She added: “I remain totally committed to our political project, but I now believe it will be best served by my supporting you from outside Government.

“I am sorry to leave under these circumstances, but I take pride in what we have done. I will continue to fight every day for the people of Sheffield Heeley who I was first and foremostelected to represent and to ensure that the rest of our programme is delivered in full.”

Sir Keir Starmer thanked Ms Haigh for her work to deliver the Goverment's transport agenda. It is the first cabinet resignation of his Government.

Ms Haigh has been Sheffield Heeley MP since 2015, and held a number of shadow ministerial and shadow cabinet roles before becoming Transport Secretary when Labour won the election in July.

It is understood the incident was disclosed in full when she joined the shadow cabinet. Details on the specific offence were not immediately clear.

The chair of the Conservative Party said on Thursday the Prime Minister has "serious questions" to answer about the matter.

Nigel Huddleston said in a statement: "These are extremely concerning revelations about the person responsible for managing £30 billion of taxpayers' money.

"Keir Starmer has serious questions to answer regarding what he knew and when about the person he appointed as Transport Secretary admitting to having misled the police."