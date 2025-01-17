Louisiana governor to fly MAGA flag for Trump's inauguration

The “Make America Great Again” flag will fly above the Louisiana governor's mansion in honor of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, Republican Gov. Jeff Landry announced Friday.

“Today, under President Trump, begins a renaissance in this Nation," Landry said in a written statement. "One where America and her people will always come first. In Louisiana, we think that is worthy of celebrating!”

The staunch Trump ally invited fellow Louisianans to raise MAGA flags on Inauguration Day. Landry had previously ordered flags on state buildings set at half-staff in honor of the 14 people killed in a New Year’s terror attack in New Orleans.

Trump’s inauguration fell on the day of mourning Landry initially set aside for British national Edward Pettifer, the stepson of Prince William’s former nanny. A Landry spokesperson told The Associated Press that state flags would now be lowered for Pettifer on Jan. 24.

Earlier this week, House Speaker Mike Johnson ordered flags at the U.S. Capitol to be raised to full height on Inauguration Day, interrupting a 30-day flag-lowering order after the death of former President Jimmy Carter last month. The flags will be lowered again the following day.

North Dakota Gov. Kelly Armstrong, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have all proclaimed that they will fully raise U.S. flags in their states for the inauguration.

President Joe Biden’s Dec. 29 flag-lowering order affects federal government buildings and their grounds as well as U.S. embassies and other facilities abroad and runs through Jan. 28, Trump’s first week in office.

The incoming president has complained about flags flying low as he assumes office.

“Democrats are all ‘giddy’” about the notion that flags will be lowered on Inauguration Day, Trump wrote Jan. 3 on social media.

“Nobody wants to see this,” Trump wrote. He added that “no American can be happy about it. Let’s see how it plays out. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump has already taken to flying U.S. flags at full height from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

The Associated Press