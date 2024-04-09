Louisiana murder suspect crashes into Norman family's apartment, leaving them in financial distress

ABC News

The Unified Command, the group in charge of the Baltimore bridge collapse wreckage, began removing containers from the cargo ship on Sunday, officials announced. The purpose of removing the containers on the ship, known as the M/V Dali, is to create access to the part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge that fell on top of the ship when it collapsed, according to the Unified Command. Unified Command, which includes the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Maryland Department of the Environment, Maryland Transportation Authority, Maryland State Police and Witt O’Brien’s representing Synergy Marine, said it will remove the containers this coming week, weather permitting.