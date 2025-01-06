Louisiana reports first bird flu-related death in US

By Leah Douglas and Julie Steenhuysen

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. patient hospitalized with H5N1 bird flu has died, the Louisiana Department of Health said on Monday, marking the country's first reported human death from the virus.

The patient, who has not been identified, was hospitalized with the virus on Dec. 18 after exposure to a combination of backyard chickens and wild birds, Louisiana health officials had said.

The patient was over age 65 and had underlying medical conditions, the officials said.

Nearly 70 people in the U.S. have contracted bird flu since April, most of them farmworkers, as the virus has circulated among poultry flocks and dairy herds, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Federal and state officials have said the risk to the general public remains low.

The ongoing bird flu outbreak, which began in poultry in 2022, has killed nearly 130 million wild and domestic poultry and has sickened 917 dairy herds, according to the CDC and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The CDC has said genomic data of the virus taken from the Louisiana person showed it belongs to the D1.1 genotype related to other D1.1 viruses recently detected in wild birds and poultry in the U.S., as well as in recent human cases in British Columbia, Canada, and Washington state. It is different from the B3.13 genotype circulating in U.S. dairy cows.

"While the current public health risk for the general public remains low, people who work with birds, poultry or cows, or have recreational exposure to them, are at higher risk," the Louisiana state health department said in a statement.

The CDC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most U.S. bird flu cases reported this year have been mild, with symptoms including conjunctivitis, or pink eye.

"Though H5N1 cases in the U.S. have been uniformly mild, the virus does have the capacity to cause severe disease and death in certain cases," said Dr. Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. The Louisiana patient was at high risk from influenza given their age and underlying conditions, he added.

The death is not surprising given that bird flu has killed people in other countries, said Gail Hansen, a veterinary and public health consultant.

"I hate to have the death of somebody be a wake-up call," she said. "But if that's what it takes, hopefully that will make people look at bird flu a little more carefully and say this really is a public health issue we need to be looking at more closely."

(Reporting by Jasper Ward, Katharine Jackson, and Leah Douglas in Washington and Tom Polansek and Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago; editing by Timothy Gardner and Bill Berkrot)