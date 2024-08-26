Louisiana State trooper arrested for DWI

Latest Stories
- CNN
A woman got tired of her mail getting stolen. She sent herself an Apple AirTag to help catch the thieves
A California woman whose mail was recently stolen used technology as bait to track down the thieves, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
- CBC
OPP investigating home invasion, one person seriously injured
Ontario Provincial Police say one person has been left with serious injuries after a home invasion robbery in the Town of Renfrew Saturday evening. OPP officers were called to a home on Bonnechere Street shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Aug 24, according to a Sunday news release. Multiple people broke into a home and assaulted the resident who was later transported to hospital and is recovering, according to OPP. The individuals fled with money in the victim's car. The vehicle was set on fire and late
- People
Police Believe Wealthy Miami Developer Repeatedly Tried to Have His Wife Killed. Then He Died by Suicide
Sergio Pino was being investigated at the time of his death by suicide, say authorities
- Global News
Montreal family caught in fatal police shootout reveals new details
A Montreal family caught in the crossfire of a dramatic gunfight earlier this month says they are feeling abandoned and angry. A father and his son returning from a camping trip were both shot as police exchanged fire with a suspect in a suburban parking lot. Now the family is revealing new details about the horrifying event, including how both innocent men were handcuffed by police as they bled profusely. Dan Spector reports.
- The Daily Beast
11-Year-Old Admits to Drowning 8-Year-Old Boy
Two boys have been charged in the May drowning death of 8-year-old Noah Bush in Jesup, Georgia.WSBTV reports, citing lawyers, that an unnamed 11-year-old admitted to taking Bush down to a “borrow pit” full of water and held his head under the water while he drowned. The boy was charged and sentenced to two years in a detention facility.“This 11-year-old admitted under oath he, in fact, led Noah Bush down to the clay pits, pushed him into the water and ultimately held his head under the water unt
- CBC
Missing man killed while murder suspect was on parole: documents
A Calgary man facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a missing person is accused of committing the killing while on parole, according to documents from the Parole Board of Canada (PBC). This week, Calgary police announced a second-degree murder charge against Shaun Alexander Folk, 47, in the death of Christopher Stevenson.The PBC documents show Folk was serving a four-year sentence for firearms and drug trafficking offences, among others, when he was released on full parole in Ju
- The Canadian Press
Prosecutors probe captain of superyacht that sank off Sicily, Italian media say
ROME (AP) — Prosecutors in Italy have placed under investigation the captain of a superyacht that sank during a storm off Sicily last week, killing seven people, Italian media reported Monday.
- CNN
Nearly 35 years after a mother was fatally hit by a stolen car, DNA helps police find suspect
On a late December afternoon more than 34 years ago, a mother crossed a downtown North Carolina street after shopping with her friend at a department store and was struck by a car, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
- The Canadian Press
Sheriff: A 16-year-old boy is arrested after 4 people are found dead in a park in northwest Georgia
DALTON, Ga. (AP) — A 16-year-old has been arrested on murder charges after three men and a 17-year-old boy were found dead in a park near the north edge of Dalton, Georgia, authorities said.
- CNN
Millions in this country are stranded by flooding. Many blame their neighbor
Wading through muddy floodwaters up to chest height, hundreds of people slowly make their way to safety, their belongings held high above their heads to keep them dry.
- The Canadian Press
Pakistani judge acquits a man over spreading misinformation that sparked riots in UK
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani judge on Monday acquitted a man who was charged with spreading misinformation that helped spark widespread rioting in the U.K. earlier this month, officials said.
- People
Utah Boy, 5, Dies After Shooting Himself with Gun He Found in Parent's Bedroom: 'Our Hearts are Shattered'
"This heartbreaking incident has taught us difficult lessons," the boy's family reportedly said in a statement
- The Canadian Press
The shooting death of a 16-year-old girl by police is among a spate that's upset Anchorage residents
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Easter Leafa was sitting under a blanket on her balcony with a knife when Anchorage police arrived, responding to a call for help from her family. Instead of showing her hands as told, they said, the 16-year-old girl stood and approached them with the blade.
- CNN
After a head injury as a baby, Benjamin Dowling died more than three decades later. His former babysitter just pleaded guilty in his death
A former babysitter in Florida was sentenced to three years in prison this week, after pleading guilty in the death of a man she was accused of disabling when he was a baby in her care 40 years ago.
- United Press International
Ga. sheriff's investigator dies after shooting by child sex abuse suspect
A Georgia sheriff's investigator who was shot and seriously injured during a confrontation with a child sex abuse suspect this week has died from his injuries, local officials have announced.
- The Canadian Press
Man distraught over planned sale of late mother's home fatally shoots 4 family members and himself
MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man distraught that he was being forced to move from his late mother’s home shot and killed four of his family members before taking his own life, police said Monday.
- PA Media: UK News
Royal Navy warship seizes more than £40m of cocaine in Caribbean Sea
The Royal Navy said it is the sixth drug bust made by HMS Trent in 2024, and it has seized close to seven tons of drugs worth £551.5 million .
- INSIDER
An unprecedented legal move could let Trump delay his hush-money sentencing until after Election Day
Experts predict Trump is about to use his new immunity powers to pull an unprecedented legal move that will ice his sentencing for months.
- USA TODAY
'I never seen a slide of this magnitude': Alaska landslide kills 1, at least 3 injured
Mandatory evacuations are underway in the southeastern Alaska city after a landslide leveled buildings leaving at least one person dead and 3 hurt.
- The Canadian Press
The suspect in the Germany attack was motivated by Islamic State group ideology, prosecutors say
SOLINGEN, Germany (AP) — A Syrian man on Sunday was ordered held on suspicion of murder and membership in a terrorist organization in connection with the Solingen knife attack that left three dead and eight wounded at a festival marking the city’s 650th anniversary.