Louisiana State trooper arrested for DWI

Two boys have been charged in the May drowning death of 8-year-old Noah Bush in Jesup, Georgia.WSBTV reports, citing lawyers, that an unnamed 11-year-old admitted to taking Bush down to a “borrow pit” full of water and held his head under the water while he drowned. The boy was charged and sentenced to two years in a detention facility.“This 11-year-old admitted under oath he, in fact, led Noah Bush down to the clay pits, pushed him into the water and ultimately held his head under the water unt