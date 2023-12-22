Louisville airport is expecting record holiday travel this Christmas
A woman is suing United Airlines, saying flight attendants served a fellow first-class passenger too much alcohol before he sexually assaulted her.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a pre-Christmas holiday to Costa Rica with their young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and the royals looked so close in photos revealed from the trip
It's unclear what prevented the crude deliveries from reaching India, but now the tankers are idling at sea miles off their destinations, a report says.
Look, it’s an ordeal whatever family you’re in. If you haven’t had an argument yet, you almost certainly will do shortly when someone – a teenager or your least favourite brother-in-law – “borrows” your phone charger. Here’s my most festive tip for the next few days: write your initials on your charger in marker pen and then there can be no confusion over whose is whose.
After decades of sailing on cruises, I've learned great tips for saving money when booking a cruise and saving money while enjoying your trip at sea.
The singer shared a photo with fans on Instagram, and it is gorgeous.
Kardashians are no stranger to making bold statements, and this Skims fabric wrapping is both a personal touch and a nod to environmental responsibility - read more
An odd start to winter across much of Canada may leave these two cities snow-free on Christmas morning for the first time on record
This creamy cocktail is the Duchess of Sussex's go-to Christmas tipple – and its vegan
As Toronto opens a mall with no doors, ceilings or parking lots and stores focused on experiential shopping and neighbourhood needs, commentators say the successful mall of the future will offer more than big-box stores and food courts.
Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan has opened up about spending Christmas without her children for the first time.
The Queen of Christmas visited the country's capital to spread some holiday cheer
“I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry!”
It's a comedy Christmas classic, which follows the Griswold family's chaotic experiences as they prepare to celebrate the holidays. From Chevy Chase's real slap to an unexpected Squirrel attack, discover the merry behind-the-scenes secrets of this holiday classic. Here are 10 fascinating facts about 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation'.
A sexual assault case against the former sales director of a prominent Edmonton homebuilder has been paused by the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service. The Court of King's Bench issued a stay of proceedings in the sexual assault charge faced by Robin Nasserdeen, former director of sales with Coventry Homes — effectively halting the criminal case. The directive to stay the proceedings was made on December 18 by the Crown prosecutor assigned to the case. Nasserdeen was charged with sexually assaulti
"Violent Night," "Bad Santa," and "Die Hard" are just some of the least-jolly holiday movies you can watch this year.
A British Airways passenger with multiple sclerosis who uses a wheelchair says he is still recovering from a dangerous and dehumanizing ordeal at Vancouver International Airport, where he was stranded on a plane for hours because crews said they lacked the equipment to remove him.
The mother-of-three co-hosted a festive holiday party with fellow Eagles wives Annie Elliott and Jordan Britt Lovato
The family of eight posed for sweet shots in festive looks
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be together for the holidays, a source confirmed to Page Six. The couple will be spending both Christmas day and New Year’s Eve together in Kansas City, Missouri.