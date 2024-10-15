New Louisville Metro park ranger program

The Daily Beast

Donald Trump’s latest turn toward fascist rhetoric appears to have left one CNN anchor struggling to pick her jaw up off the floor.On Monday’s broadcast of the network’s This Morning show, Kasie Hunt appeared to repeatedly stammer and pause while discussing with panelists the Republican candidate’s growing tendency in recent days to refer to his political opponents as “the enemy within.”“He’s saying that these people should be handled by the National Guard or the military. Um… what…? I mean, I t