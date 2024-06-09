Louisville organizations team up for 'Love Your Neighborhood' event
GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — Nasa Hataoka was disqualified from the ShopRite LPGA Classic on Saturday after tournament officials reviewed videotape of her final hole in the first round and found she took too long searching for a lost ball.
“It’s the stupidest thing we’ve ever done,” said Streelman of 70-man fields with no cut or a limited one.
This looks like a whole lot of nothing.
“This is an irresponsible and reckless act which shows disregard for the safety of both public and property."
COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Former LSU basketball player Josh Maravich, son of late Hall of Fame basketball player Pete Maravich, has died at age 42, the university announced Saturday night.
Caitlin Clark and the Fever have not had much to celebrate to start the 2024 WNBA season. But the No. 1 pick had another 30-point game in a win.
It’s the first time in NHL history that the top four picks from the same draft class will all compete in the same Stanley Cup Finals.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oilers not only have the opportunity to bring the long-awaited Stanley Cup back to Canada, they also could bring a major financial windfall to two Colorado sports bar owners.
SUNRISE — Leon Draisaitl has been repeatedly asked about Connor McDavid ever since the pair first hit the ice together as teammates in 2015.
Since 1901, only Hall of Famer Willie Mays and the Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. have reached these statistical marks.
It wasn’t one person but the input of many over the past five-plus months that led to the Professional Women’s Hockey League removing Natalie Darwitz as Minnesota’s general manager a mere week after winning the league’s inaugural championship.
Rhiannan Iffland stepped to the edge of a platform nearly seven stories above Boston Harbor, thousands of cheering fans packed onto docks, roofs and sidewalks below, and soared through the air with the city's skyline disappearing behind her as she rocketed toward the tea-brown water. Iffland, from Australia, said the competition among cliff divers jumping from the Institute of Contemporary Art during a Saturday contest in Boston was fierce. “I know the pressure's coming — and the young girls are diving super well,” Iffland said after winning the women's section.
SUNRISE — NHL general managers will have more cash to play with next season.
Should Toronto's home opener come down to a game-deciding field goal try, the Argonauts will have a say regarding what football kicker Lirim Hajrullahu uses.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Gausman pitched the first shutout of his 12-year career, a five-hitter, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 7-0 on Saturday.
Promoters announced the new date for the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight after the heavyweight bout was postponed following Tyson's medical scare.
Bears legend Steve McMichael unfortunately won't be in Canton for his Hall of Fame ceremony.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah will undergo reconstructive right elbow surgery and miss the rest of the season.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Macklin Celebrini has a pretty good idea his NHL future rests with the San Jose Sharks, who hold the first pick in the draft.
Sierra Leone is the early odds-on-favorite to win the 156th running of the Belmont Stakes, which is taking place at Saratoga Race Course.