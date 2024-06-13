Louisville’s police chief suspended over her handling of sexual harassment claim involving officers

The Daily Beast

Fox News spent much of Tuesday night suggesting that Hunter Biden’s conviction on gun-related charges is a plot—by the Department of Justice, Democrats and others—to protect President Joe Biden from being brought up on unspecified charges of his own. Greg Gutfeld kicked off the conspiracies on The Five, saying that he foresaw Biden being imprisoned as part of some backroom deal involving the president.“My sense is that Hunter is going to jail so Joe doesn’t have to,” Gutfeld said, not specifying