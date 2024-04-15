Louisville teen drivers learn beyond drivers education in Ford Driving Skills for Life program
The 45-year-old teacher was getting dressed in the backseat, officials say.
Police identified Sunday the assailant who stabbed and killed six people at a busy Sydney shopping center before a police officer fatally shot him. New South Wales Police said that Joel Cauchi, 40, was responsible for the Saturday afternoon attack at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction, in the city’s eastern suburbs and not far from the world-famous Bondi Beach. NSW Assistant Police Commissioner Anthony Cooke told reporters at a media conference on Sunday that Cauchi suffered from yet unspecified mental health issues and police investigators weren’t treating the attack as terrorism-related.
A child was killed and at least 10 other people were injured, including a 1-year-old and an 8-year-old, when gunfire broke out at a family gathering in Chicago, according to police. No suspects have been arrested in the mass shooting that erupted Saturday night on the city's South Side, and police are asking for the public's help in identifying those who might be responsible for the shooting. Deputy Chief Don Jerome said the shooting was likely gang-related.
Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesKherson was the first major city to fall to Russian forces in the days after President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine began. Few people had time to flee before the city fell to the Russians, including members of Kherson’s government, who remained trapped under occupation with a target on their backs.Now, Kherson is once again a frontline town where attacks happen most days. With no new aid from the U.S. and a low supply of weap
Fifty-six years after a Florida milkman failed to return home after his rounds, his homicide has been solved, closing the oldest cold case in Indian River County Sheriff’s Office history.
WESTFIELD, N.J. — Westfield Public Schools held a regular board meeting in late March at the local high school, a red brick complex in Westfield, New Jersey, with a scoreboard outside proudly welcoming visitors to the “Home of the Blue Devils” sports teams. But it was not business as usual for Dorota Mani. In October, some 10th grade girls at Westfield High School — including Mani’s 14-year-old daughter, Francesca — alerted administrators that boys in their class had used artificial intelligence
A homeless man freed without bail after randomly breaking a woman’s nose went on to sucker-punch a 9-year-old girl in the face in Grand Central Station, MTA officials said. Jean Carlos Zarzuela, 30, was busted after he allegedly socked the youngster as she stood next to her stunned mom in the station’s dining concourse about 11:50 a.m. Saturday, MTA police said. Medics took the girl to NYU ...
The City of Toronto is working to clean up hundreds of tires illegally dumped on public land near Mimico Creek in Etobicoke.The tires, scattered and stacked under the Skyway Avenue bridge, have been there for months, according to Roy Chan, general manager of the nearby Royal Woodbine Golf Club.Chan said his employees alerted the city to the tires in February, but the number of them has grown since. Miriam Diamond, a professor at the University of Toronto's school of the environment, said illegal
A Chilliwack, B.C., school board trustee says she's relieved to have won her defamation case against former trustee Barry Neufeld after he called her a "striptease artist."The comments came during the campaigning period for the 2022 school board elections, in which longtime trustee Neufeld ran for re-election but lost.Neufeld is known for his controversial statements about transgender identity and COVID-19, and is separately facing a human rights complaint related to past statements about transg
"Part of being young and queer and coming out and joining this community — entering into this space — is learning your history. ... Knowing just how much work it has taken to get us where we are today."
Alvin Bragg had a problem. It was August 2022, and the Manhattan district attorney had just found out two people had been shot -- including a bystander who had been shot in the head -- during an attempted robbery in the borough's Washington Heights neighborhood. In a city struggling through the post-pandemic crime surge, it posed a crisis for Bragg, who had been elected as a reformist prosecutor but who critics painted as soft on crime.
Inspector Amy Scott singlehandedly pursued and killed a man in Sydney after he fatally stabbed six people.
“A lot of times in criminal law, you play for the fumble,” says William J. Brennan, who represented the Trump Organization in the fraud case before the same New York judge as the hush money case. “If you get one juror is a holdout that hung jury can really be a game changer…..but I think it’s tougher when the defendant is this particular defendant and it’s just the island of Manhattan that provides the potential jury pool.”
Footage shared by multiple outlets in Australia shows a man waving a bollard at a man holding a knife
A Southern California Marine accused of having sex with a missing 14-year-old girl found in his Camp Pendleton barracks room last summer no longer faces sex crimes charges, military officials said this week. Avery Rosario pleaded guilty Tuesday to breach of restriction, for leaving the base without permission, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. Before the plea deal, Rosario faced charges alleging sexual assault after he was arrested June 28 when the missing girl was discovered in his room.
Jason Craig Dyer-Mitchell, 23, was arrested later that day at his apartment — directly across the street from the Chevron gas station.
AL-MUGHAYYIR, West Bank (AP) — Israel's army said Saturday the body of a missing Israeli teen has been found in the occupied West Bank after he was killed in a “terrorist attack.” The disappearance of 14-year-old Binyamin Achimair sparked a large attack by settlers on a Palestinian village on Friday and Saturday. The events marked the latest in escalating violence in the territory at a time when Israel is waging war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The army said security forces were pursuing those su
Melody Felicano Johnson, 39, admitted to putting trace amounts of bleach in her husband's coffee pot and now faces up to four years in prison
Australian police have identified the assailant who stabbed six people to death in Sydney. Video footage appears to show many people fleeing. Some of that footage was shot by Rohan Anderson who shared some of what happened. (AP video shot by: Albert Lecoanet)
Joel Cauchi, 40, from Queensland, had been known to police, particularly over the last five years, but had not been arrested or charged.