Louisville woman looking for hope with boyfriend's murder still unsolved 6 years later
Louisville woman looking for hope with boyfriend's murder still unsolved 6 years later
Louisville woman looking for hope with boyfriend's murder still unsolved 6 years later
Jessica Lawson was arrested in November 2023 after allegedly telling the teen to drive her car because she was too drunk
Tom Parker Bowles broke his silence on a long-standing rumour about his mother Queen Camilla, revealing that it is 'totally inaccurate'.
Alberto Martinez, a convicted murderer who was involved in the Mexican Mafia, was attacked and killed by three inmates at Calipatria State Prison.
Montgomery, Ala. (AP) — The police officers who arrested a Black pastor while he watered his neighbor's plants can be sued, a federal appeals court ruled Friday, reversing a lower court judge's decision to dismiss the pastor's lawsuit.
"I wish I had understood that this isn’t something you can get back."
David Bintz, 69, and his brother, Robert Bintz, 68, of Green Bay, were exonerated in the 1987 killing
Nichanon Kittikroekphon was allegedly trying to crawl away from the shooter during a family celebration when he was shot a third time, authorities say
Three boys who were allegedly abducted by their mother in Ontario last December, and were briefly in care in Manitoba earlier this year, have been found safe, RCMP say.RCMP from Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask., were informed Wednesday that Astrid Schiller and her three children were in that community, about 70 kilometres northeast of Regina, police say.Schiller, 55, was arrested on a Manitoba warrant for child abduction, Manitoba RCMP said in a Friday news release.The boys, ages 12, 11, and nine, were fo
The suspect in Julie Paterson's gruesome 1999 murder proudly confessed, but questions still remain 25 years later
Jaden Smith hit up Paris Fashion Week on Saturday September rocking a bold handcrafted new look. See the moment here...
Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with a luxury vehicle theft in Mississauga, Ont., that was caught on video, according to police. The viral surveillance footage appeared to show a woman responding to an auto trader ad on Sept. 6, before a man was struck with his own Porsche Cayenne SUV earlier this month. Candace Daniel explains.
Dame Maggie Smith sadly passed away on 27 September and the legendary actress leaves behind her two children, both of whom followed in their mum's footsteps and became actors
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the 2021 death of her 5-year-old son, who was beaten, starved and neglected, weighing just 19 pounds when his body was found buried in a Massachusetts park, prosecutors said.
Donald Trump has become “obsessed” with the sexting scandal surrounding his new ally Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and New York magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi, according to a report.The former president even called up the 70-year-old Kennedy—who’s married to Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines—to ask if the bombshell reports about him and the 31-year-old journalist were true, and if the relationship ever went beyond the sending of “demure” nudes, according to Puck News. “[Kennedy] denied the whole th
The 'Last Showgirl' star played with pops of color for the film's premiere in Spain
Four high school football players who were accused of sexual assaulting a teammate in Lethbridge, Alta., won't be going to trial — three were given peace bonds while charges against the fourth were withdrawn, Crown prosecutors told CBC News Friday.The teens are 16- and 17-years-old and were charged last October with sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and assault with a weapon. They cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.Defence lawyer Miranda Hlady represents o
The State Fair of Texas is back with a new firearms ban. The fair withstood weeks of pressure from Republicans and a lawsuit from the state's attorney general.
In a recorded police interview, Jennifer Soto then says "it's not fine" when an officer confronts her about her earlier assertion
Duchess Sophie surprised royal fans in a bright red cinched dress as she attended a concert by the Drakensberg Boys Choir at Wells Cathedral. See photos.
BRUSSELS (AP) — Pope Francis’ burdensome trip through Belgium reached new lows on Saturday when defiant Catholic university women demanded to his face a “paradigm change” on women’s issues in the church and then expressed deep disappointment when Francis dug in.