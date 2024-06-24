“Love Actually” Star Thomas Brodie-Sangster Marries Actress Talulah Riley in England — with a Horse as Bridesmaid!

The couple, who announced their engagement in July 2023, celebrated their nuptials in the quaint Hertfordshire village of Antsey on Saturday, June 23

News Licensing/MEGA Tallulah Riley marries Thomas Brody Sangster at Anstey village church on June 22, 2024.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster is married!

The Love Actually star, 34, tied the knot with actress Talulah Riley on Saturday, June 22, in the English village of Antsey in Hertfordshire, according to The Sun.

In photos of the nuptials, the newlyweds can be seen holding hands and being celebrated by their guests following their ceremony at St. George’s Church.

Riley, 38, wore a classic white ballgown-style dress with bows on the straps and a lace-trimmed tulle veil. She had her hair styled in a simple bun and carried a bouquet of white and pale pink blooms. Brodie-Sangster looked dapper in a three-piece suit featuring a long blue tailcoat, gray pinstriped pants and a cream floral-print vest.

According to The Sun, the couple's wedding was full of fun surprises. An onlooker told the outlet that Riley arrived at the church in a horse-drawn carriage, and that another horse arrived soon after to step into a special role.

“While they were inside for the ceremony, another horse arrived with white roses woven through its mane," the onlooker said. “The horse was a bridesmaid, and I think [Brodie-Sangster] arranged it as a surprise. [Riley] looked happy when she saw it."

Dave Benett/WireImage Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster attend a special screening of "Strictly Confidential" at The Everyman Chelsea on May 8, 2024 in London, England.

The witness added that a dog was also part of the wedding party, presumably serving as ring bearer as the animal had a box with a ribbon on its back.

Per The Sun, Brodie-Sangster and Riley's wedding guests formed a traditional guard of honor outside the church for the couple, who later left in the horse-drawn carriage for their reception.

“In the fields across from their home, there were several marquees with fairground rides, including a merry-go-round," a source told the outlet of the post-wedding celebration.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster attend Cowes Week 2022 on August 2, 2022 in Cowes, England.

Brodie-Sangster and Riley, who first met while working together on FX's Pistol in 2021, announced their engagement in July 2023. The Queen's Gambit star shared the happy news on his Instagram at the time, writing, "Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged," before adding a little nod to Love Actually, which he starred in when he was 13 years old.

"Love is all around X," he continued, quoting one of Hugh Grant's prime minister character's memorable lines.

The engagement announcement post featured a photo of himself standing on a small boat rowing as his then-fiancée sat and enjoyed the scenic river view.

Riley shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) at the time, writing, "Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!"

Though the pair have kept their relationship pretty private, Riley — who has starred in the TV series Westworld as well as movies including Pride & Prejudice and Inception — opened up about falling in love with Brodie-Sangster in a May 2022 interview with The Times.

She shared how the pair built a strong bond while filming Pistol before they began dating.

“We hadn't really acknowledged each other as a romantic possibility or potential until the moment that we both did,” she explained. “And it was the same moment a number of months after having worked together and been good friends.”

Prior to her relationship with Brodie-Sangster, Riley was married to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk twice — from 2010 to 2012 and again from 2013 to 2016.



