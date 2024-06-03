'We love you, AJ': Loved ones celebrate life of Ocala mom 1 year after being shot, killed by neighbor
'We love you, AJ': Loved ones celebrate life of Ocala mom 1 year after being shot, killed by neighbor
'We love you, AJ': Loved ones celebrate life of Ocala mom 1 year after being shot, killed by neighbor
Jennifer Lopez has had quite a week. The singer and actress has battled more than a few demons both personal and professional in the past seven days or so—and the tense looks in the photos that have emerged from her comings and goings have only highlighted what a tough week it must have been for the star.Between the intensifying spread of rumors she’d split with rekindled flame Ben Affleck, which would have to be unpleasant to see whether true or untrue, a press tour in which the internet made h
BGT's Amanda Holden couldn't be more of a sun queen if she tried and her latest bikini look will leave you speechless. See photo.
The famous couple is parents to three daughters and a fourth baby, whose name and sex has not been announced
ABBA fans had not necessarily expected to see the group together again after previous statements that they had no further plans to reunite after recording a 2021 comeback album. But the prospect of being knighted brought all four members back together again Friday in their native Sweden, as they showed up at the royal palace …
The singer and actress wore a colorful, floral dress while out and about on June 1
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican volunteer searcher criticized in the past by the government has found more human remains in Mexico City and officials have attacked her for it — again.
The Duchess of Sussex is seen throwing her son Prince Archie up in the air in a sweet home video from the Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan
NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump lambasted the guilty verdict of his hush money trial this week, he stood inside a Manhattan courthouse that was the site of one of the most notorious examples of injustice in recent New York history. And he had a part in that.
Kunal Nayyar and his wife, Neha Kapur, married in 2011
The Toronto Maple Leafs have important decisions to make this offseason. One of them should be to keep their word.
Christopher Gregor is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 2 in the death of his son Corey Micciolo; however, he plans to appeal the conviction
"To have the intestinal fortitude to get back up is what really matters at the end of the day," the star tells PEOPLE
An RCMP officer was sent to hospital after his vehicle was repeatedly rammed by another vehicle in northwestern Saskatchewan on Thursday, police say.The officer attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on Highway 40 near Neilburg, about 215 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, on Thursday, police said in a Friday news release.The suspect vehicle stopped in the middle of the highway. The driver then reversed, hitting the front of the RCMP vehicle.The driver then drove forward, turned around, and rammed
Selena Gomez was seen on the set of her hit Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building. The star was wearing a cropped blue GUSPA cardigan jacket.
The 93-year-old tied the knot with his new wife Elena Zhukova in a ceremony at his Californian vineyard.
Coronation Street's Channique Sterling-Brown appeared on Good Morning Britain and responded to the news that Joel is Lauren's secret boyfriend.
NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Lopez has canceled her 2024 North American tour, representatives for Live Nation confirmed to The Associated Press.
"If you can pronounce 'Saoirse,' as in Saoirse Ronan, if you can make the effort to learn a Caucasian name, then you can make the effort to learn a South Asian name as well."
The Canadian model wore a dress featuring a 1971 Toronto Pride picnic photo after Florida moved to ban rainbow colours on its bridges.
“She mentioned that she has also been having problems receiving cold cream of wheat,” the police report said.